02 Jan 2022

Limerick club's National Basketball League fixture is postponed

The remaining Bank Holiday National League basketball fixtures have been postponed due to Covid-19

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE last five remaining National League fixtures scheduled for this Bank Holiday weekend have been postponed due to Covid-19, including the MissQuote.ie Division 1 games between Marble City Hawks and Limerick Celtics

Other games called off include the MissQuote.ie Super League fixtures between Killester and Trinity Meteors and IT Carlow’s game with Fr. Mathews.

Another game to be called off is the MissQuote.ie Division 1 game between Ulster University’s contest and Phoenix Rockets. The InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 game between Fr. Mathews and WIT Vikings is also postponed.

In total 18 of the 20 National League fixtures, scheduled from last Wednesday to Bank Holiday Monday, have been postponed.

Basketball Ireland National League manager, John Walsh , said: “We knew that with the numbers of Covid-19 cases spreading across society, that this was likely to happen. Our primary concern is the welfare of all involved – players, coaches, officials and fans. We will be working with all the stakeholders involved to get these games rescheduled at another stage.”

Chair of the Women’s National League Committee (WNLC), Breda Dick, added: “Naturally we’d have loved to have played a full festive calendar of fixtures, but the times we’re in hasn’t allowed for that. We’ll continue to liaise with clubs to ensure we can get these games played as soon as possible.”

Chair of the Men’s National League Committee, Gerry Kelly, said: “This is obviously a challenging time for sport, and the country as a whole, and basketball is no different. We will be doing our utmost to get the unplayed games pencilled in as soon as practicable.” 

Basketball Ireland CEO, John Feehan, stated: “I’d like to thank all our clubs, along with the WNLC, MNCC and our National League manager, John Walsh, who have been working so hard over the festive period to try and get fixtures played. Naturally the health and safety of all involved in our sport is at the forefront of our minds and that is why these postponements have had to take place. Our attentions will turn to the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-finals in Cork, from January 7th-9th,  to ensure that these games take place and in the safest manner possible.”

The two games National League games that went ahead this week saw NUIG Maree beat Team 360 Financial Killorglin 102-92 on Wednesday in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, while in the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Scotts Lakers Killarney won 89-66 away at Killarney Cougars on Thursday.

