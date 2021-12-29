In Pictures: Racegoers enjoy final day of Limerick Christmas Festival

BRIGHT sunshine and mild temperatures greeted racegoers for today's final day of the Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival.
The feature race at Greenmount Park, the €35,000 Grade 2 BoyleSports Sporting Limerick Hurdle was won by the Gordon Elliott-trained 8/15 favourite Teahupoo who edged past Quilixios in a dramatic finish.
The card also saw a treble of winners for Cork trainer Robert Tyner.
The photographer on duty for the Limerick Leader at Greenmount Park was Brendan Gleeson.
