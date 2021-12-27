WATCH: Limerick's JP McManus celebrates big race success at Leopardstown

SCHOOL Boy Hours took the €200,000 Grade B Paddy Power Chase at 12-1 for Limerick owner JP McManus, jockey Sean Flanagan and trainer Noel Meade at Leopardstown on Monday afternoon.

A half-length winner, the eight-year-old was victorious for the first time since March 2019. Winning owner McManus had eight runners in the prestigious contest at the Dublin venue.

“I told Sean going out to try to be comfortable as long as you can. He gave him a super ride,” said winning trainer Meade.

“He travelled well the whole way and jumped well. His jumping was a bit edgy for a couple of years and it’s taken him a while to get the hang of it.

School Boy Hours wins the €200,000 Paddy Power Chase for @swflanagan7 & @tuvastables in a thrilling finish at @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/H4U220c2gg — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2021

“He’s a very well-bred horse (half-brother to Finian’s Oscar) but it’s just taken him a long time and he’s been a novice for three years.

“I thought he was travelling well turning in and thought we had a good chance because he stays very well. I think he’ll get three and a half miles.

“He was in super form coming here today as well.”

Icare Allen made a winning debut on Irish turf for owner McManus when taking the Paddy Power “We Love A Good Christmas Jumper” 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle for Willie Mullins.

The three-year-old was previously trained by Anne-Sophie Pacault in France but changed hands earlier in the year and now runs in the silks of Limerick owner McManus.

Starting as the 13-8 favourite after winning his sole bumper start on the continent, the Mark Walsh-ridden gelding strode to a comfortable success – crossing the line three lengths ahead of Peter Fahey’s 80-1 shot Privilege.

Betfair cut the winner to 14-1 from 25-1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, and Mullins added: “I think he’s one that will go up through the ranks in those juvenile hurdles. The Dublin Racing Festival would look an obvious target at this point.

“He was very green over the first and was very green when he hit the front. I think there is improvement in him.”