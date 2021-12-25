Best fans pictures as Adare score Limerick U21 A football win in history-making final

HISTORY was made in the Limerick U21 A football final on Friday evening last when the first Limerick adult championship was decided by a penalty shootout.
Adare were 4-3 winners over Kildimo-Pallaskenry after extra time had failed to seperate the neighbours in the final played at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.
Captain Eric Costelloe scored the winning penalty for Adare.
They also had goalkeeper Jeffrey Alfred to thank as he saved and scored a penalty. Cian Sparling and Michael O'Malley were also goal scorers for Adare in the shootout.
Mike Southgate's late point snatched extra time for Adare - Adare 0-12 Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-9 at full time.
