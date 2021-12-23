Search

23 Dec 2021

Ireland U20 coaching team is confirmed

Ireland U20 coaching team is confirmed

Ireland U20 head coach Richie Murphy

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Ireland U20s Coaching Team has been confirmed ahead of the upcoming U20 Six Nations.

Head Coach Richie Murphy will be assisted by Jimmy Duffy (Forwards), Willie Faloon (Defence) and Mark Sexton (Skills and Backs) for the 2022 season, as Ireland build towards their Six Nations opener against Wales on Friday, 4 February at Musgrave Park.

Former Connacht Forwards Coach Duffy adds a wealth of experience to the set-up, while former Connacht and Ulster flanker Faloon is currently part of the Ulster Academy structure as Elite Performance Development Officer.

Sexton recently joined Connacht as Elite Player Development Officer and has previously held various coaching roles with Leinster U19s, St Mary's RFC and St Mary's College, having enjoyed a distinguished playing career in the Energia All-Ireland League with St Mary's.

Commenting on his Coaching Team, Murphy said: "We're very lucky to have the calibre of coach and person in our set-up. Jimmy is a very experienced coach from his time with Connacht and the guys will learn a lot from him. Both Willie and Mark are excellent young coaches and have fitted in really well already, adding a huge amount to the environment.

"We've had two camps in recent weeks and you can already see the information being passed over to the players and that has been invaluable for the wider group as we build towards 2022. You can see the coaches building nice relationships with the players and that puts us in a good place."

The Ireland squad reconvene in Cork on 27th December ahead of a Challenge Match against Munster Development at Musgrave Park on 30th December.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media