Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

MENS COMPETITION: AGC Construction Hamper Singles, 18th December, Cashen Course;

1st Dan Sheehan (18) 36pts; 2nd Brian Lenihan (2) 33pts; Best Gross: Brendan Gildea (7) 27pts;

Category 1 (+5 -5); 1st Pat Harnett (4) 27pts; Category 2 (6-12); 1st Sean Corcoran (12) 33pts; 2nd Joe Dore (12) 31pts; Category 3 (13-20); 1st Jim Shier (20) 32pts; 2nd Jody Fitzmaurice (18) 32pts; Category 4 (21+); 1st Brendan Lynch (26) 29pts; 2nd Miley Costello (23) 29pts

SINGLES: 14 Hole Men’s Turkey Singles: December 19, Old Course; 1st Gerry Kearney (18) 32pts; 2nd Mike O'Halloran (29) 31pts; 3rd Des O'Hanlon (5) 31pts; Category 1 (+5 -5); 1st Aidan Walsh (5) 24pts; Category 2 (6-12); 1st Aidan Hanrahan (10) 30pts; Category 3 (13-20); 1st Con Mulvihill (18) 29pts; Category 4 (21+); 1st Miley Costello (24) 29pts.

FIXTURES: Sunday 2nd January, Men’s Competition – Old Course

Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Saturday 1st January, Ladies Competition, Old Course;

Sunday 2nd January, Ladies Singles – Old Course.

SENIORS: Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 16th December, Old Course; 1st Martin Lucey (22) 41-2 39pts; 2nd Patrick Byrnes (35) 35+3 38pts; 3rd Tim Nolan (21) 33+3 36pts; 4th Rory Flannery (22) 35-1 34pts;

Senior Ladies Competitions: Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 17th December, Old Course.

FIXTURES: Friday 7th January, Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course.



CASTLETROY

RESULTS: Men’s results 17/18/19 December, Scotch Foursomes, 1st Tom Crosse (20) Willie Moore (18) 36 pts back 7; 2nd Maurice Quaid (14), Martin Lucey (23) 36pts; 3rd Gerry Ryan (19), Seamus McDermott (17) 35 pts.

Ladies results: 12 hole foursomes, 19th December, 1st Maeve Skelly, Mairead O'Connell 21pts.

FIXTURES: Mens Sunday, 26th December, 14 hole singles.

GOLF SHOP: Gary and the lads in the golf shop are open late for those Christmas pressies on Christmas Eve, loads of good value.

Bar and clubhouse: Bar closes Christmas Eve at 7 pm. Closed Christmas Day and open again St Stephen's Day.

CHARLEVILLE

SENIORS RESULTS: 15/12/2021; Cat. A. 1st John Roche 35 pts; 2nd David O Connor 35pts. C/B; 3rd Sean O Connor 32 pts; Cat. B. 1st Kevin Cagney 33 pts; 2nd. Tom Weekes 31 pts; 3rd Tom Collins 30 pts; Cat C; 1st Eric Lye 36 pts; 2nd John Callinan 34pts; 3rd. Jimmy Kavanagh 31 pts. 43 Played.

SINGLES: Singles Turkey: Sat/Sun 18th/19th December; 12 Hole Singles Turkey; 1st Willie Molyneaux (28) 34pts; 2nd Ger Mullane (16) 32pts; 3rd Michael Hehir (18) 30pts; Best Lady: Shelia Clifford (26) 21pts

FIXTURES: Mon To Fri 20th To 31st December

9 Hole Rolling Singles Turkey; (1st & 2nd For every 20 cards entered)

Ladies Results: Monday 13th December; Young at Heart; 1st Anne McEvoy (13) 24 Pts; 2nd Maureen Murphy (13) 24 Pts C/B.



KILRUSH

RESULTS: Men: 13 - 19 December Winter Weekly Turkey; 1 John K Ryan (10) 32 pts; 2 Cyril Kelly (12) 32 pts; 3 John Stapleton (14) 31 pts; 4 Eoin Fitzgerald (12) 29 pts.

TIPPERARY

LADIES: Results Sunday, December 19th, Club Days 13 holes S/Ford; 1st Paula Hickey (20) - 29 pts; 2nd Ellie O'Sullivan (16), 27 pts

NOTES: Notes for coming weeks. Wednesday, December 22nd - Club Day; Sunday, December 26th - Club Day; Wednesday, December 29th - Waltz 1, 2, 3; Sunday, January 2nd - Annual Captain's Drive-In.

winter league: Winter League Results; 1st with 309 pts were The Vultures and in a close 2nd were The Falcons with 304 pts.

year in review: Tipperary Golf Club won in total 6 pennants this year and an All-Ireland Bronze medal

Ladies: Senior Cup progressed to Munster East Final beaten by Douglas. Senior Foursomes won the Munster East against Douglas then narrowly defeated in Belfast by Roscommon in the All Ireland Quarter Final.

Junior Cup won the Munster East Final against Macroom and were narrowly defeated by Galway Bay in the All-Ireland Quarter Final, played in Limerick Golf club.

We also returned to Tipperary the prestigious Munster Cup and Munster Pennant. Our Lady Captain Ann English was a player on the team,

MIXED: Won the Munster East defeating East Cork, went onto Sligo and won the All Ireland Quarter Final against Achill Island but unfortunately narrowly beaten by Doneraile in the semi final who subsequently went on to be All Ireland Champions.

Boys: Our junior foursomes won the Munster East Final defeating Monkstown. The played and beat Enniscrone in the All Ireland Quarter Final but were beaten by our Limerick neighbours, Castletroy on the 20th hole in the Semi Final. Castletroy went on to be All Ireland champions.

Another fantastic achievement is our up and coming junior Donnacha Cleary, who this year won: Irish U16 boys All Ireland title in Cahir Park G.C; Played on the Junior Foursomes team; Selected for U16 High Performance Development Squad; Ranked U16 number 1; Ranked U18 top 20; Annerville Award.

SIXES: Our golf sixes were victorious in a Munster Area Qualifier in Ennis beating the host team. This qualified them for the National Final which was held on Oct 24th in Portmarnock G.C. It was an amazing experience for the players who ranged from 7 to 13.

CO TIPPERARY

MENS GOLF: Captain Tony Reade hand over to Captain Brian Slattery at the AGM of County Tipperary Golf & Country Club last week held Via Zoom. Captain Tony in his final address thanked the committee and all volunteers who give up so much of their time for the betterment of the Club and its members. He thanked all of the officers of the club who were of so much help to him. He acknowledged the major task undertaken by our Handicap Secretary Tony Corcoran who had 200 new members to handicapped and had to introduce the new world handicap system at the same time. Captain Tony also paid tribute to Richard O’Keeffe & Adrian O’Dwyer on their retirement from the committee. He paid tribute to Jeff Leo for his help and support to him as Captain, and to the membership in general. I have enjoyed working with him and it is great to see the level of investment in our clubhouse and Golf Course. This year he said Marian Riordan and her team joined us and it was a pleasure to see the shop so well stocked. Their advice and the front of house service has been an excellent addition to our club. He paid tribute the management and staff in the Venue who done a fantastic job in a difficult year. He wished the outgoing Lady Captain Anne Grace the very best and said it was a pleasure to work with her over the past year. He thanked our President Kathleen O’Neill for her support over the past year and wished her a very successful final year of her Presidency.

Captain Tony in handing over to our Captain for 2022 Brian Slattery said, “Brian is an excellent golfer with a great dedication and enthusiasm for this Club. He will continue to drive the Club forward, and I wish him the very best for his year as Captain. In his address Captain Brian thanked outgoing Captain Tony for this great opportunity to become captain of this great club that we all cherish. He congratulated Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick and said he looked forward to working with her over the coming year. Brian then introduced his Vice Captain Darren Hayes who he said introduced him to Golf just about 20 years ago. Brian concluded by saying he looked forward to working with Jeff in addressing any issues that may arise over the next year.