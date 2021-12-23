Live Sport on TV this Christmas weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23
SNOOKER
CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE
FREESPORTS, 11AM, 4.30PM
DARTS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM, 7PM
CRICKET
T20: STRIKERS V HEAT
SKY SPORTS, 8AM
SOCCER
ADELAIDE V PERTH GLORY
BT SPORT 2, 8.45AML
ICE HOCKEY
PENGUINS V FLYERS
PREMIER SPORT 1, MIDNIGHT
CHRISTMAS EVE
RUGBY
BENETTON V ZEBRE
PREMIER SPORT 1, 1PM
NBA
HAWKS @ 76ERS
SKY SPORTS, MIDNIGHT
NFL
49ERS @ TITANS
SKY SPORTS, 1.20AM
NBA
NETS @ BLAZERS
SKY SPORTS, 3AM
CRICKET
T20: HOBART V MELBOURNE
SKY SPORTS, 4.30AM
CHRISTMAS DAY
CRICKET
AUSTRALIA V ENGLAND
BT SPORT 1, 10.30PM
NBA
FALCONS @ KNICKS
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
NBA
CELTICS @ BUCKS
SKY SPORTS, 7.30PM
NFL
BROWNS @ PACKERS
SKY SPORTS, 9.30PM
NBA
WARRIORS @ SUNS
SKY SPORTS, 10PM
ST STEPHEN'S DAY
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V LEEDS UTD
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
SOCCER
ST JOHNSTONE V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
HORSE RACING
LEOPARDSTOWN
RTE2, 1PM
RUGBY
ULSTER V CONNACHT
TG4, 5.15PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V LEICESTER CITY
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3PM
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.