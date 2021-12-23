Search

23 Dec 2021

Live Sport on TV this Christmas weekend

TV GUIDE: Live sport to watch on TV this weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23

SNOOKER
CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE
FREESPORTS, 11AM, 4.30PM

DARTS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM, 7PM

CRICKET
T20: STRIKERS V HEAT
SKY SPORTS, 8AM

SOCCER
ADELAIDE V PERTH GLORY
BT SPORT 2, 8.45AML

ICE HOCKEY
PENGUINS V FLYERS
PREMIER SPORT 1, MIDNIGHT

CHRISTMAS EVE

RUGBY
BENETTON V ZEBRE
PREMIER SPORT 1, 1PM

NBA
HAWKS @ 76ERS
SKY SPORTS, MIDNIGHT

NFL
49ERS @ TITANS
SKY SPORTS, 1.20AM

NBA
NETS @ BLAZERS
SKY SPORTS, 3AM

CRICKET
T20: HOBART V MELBOURNE
SKY SPORTS, 4.30AM

CHRISTMAS DAY

CRICKET
AUSTRALIA V ENGLAND
BT SPORT 1, 10.30PM

NBA
FALCONS @ KNICKS
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

NBA
CELTICS @ BUCKS
SKY SPORTS, 7.30PM

NFL
BROWNS @ PACKERS
SKY SPORTS, 9.30PM

NBA
WARRIORS @ SUNS
SKY SPORTS, 10PM

ST STEPHEN'S DAY

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V LEEDS UTD
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM

SOCCER
ST JOHNSTONE V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

HORSE RACING
LEOPARDSTOWN
RTE2, 1PM

RUGBY
ULSTER V CONNACHT
TG4, 5.15PM

SOCCER
MAN CITY V LEICESTER CITY
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3PM

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media