Champions Limerick smash all records with 12 players on the All Stars hurling team

ALL-IRELAND champions Limerick have won a record-breaking 12 PwC GAA/GPA Hurling All-Stars.
It's the first time in hurling or football that any county has entered double-digits in any one All-Stars selection since the award commenced in 1971.
Kilkenny (1983, 2000, 2008) and Limerick (2020) both won nine hurling awards previously, while in football Dublin (1977 and 2020) and Kerry (1981) also reached nine.
But Limerick have now broken all previous records after a campaign that saw John Kiely's men retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time ever.
There are five first-time winners from Limerick - Barry Nash, William O'Donoghue, Darragh O'Donovan, Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey.
Eoin Murphy (Glenmore, Kilkenny) (2016, ’18)
Seán Finn (Bruff, Limerick) (2018, ’19, ’20)
Conor Prunty (Abbeyside, Waterford)
Barry Nash (South Liberties, Limerick)
Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell, Limerick) (2020)
Declan Hannon (Adare, Limerick) (2018)
Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry, Limerick) (2020)
Will O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)
Darragh O’Donovan (Doon, Limerick)
Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s, Limerick) (2020)
Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, Limerick) (2018, 2020)
Tom Morrissey (Ahane, Limerick) (2020)
Tony Kelly (Ballyea, Clare) (2013, ’20)
Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Limerick)
Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)
