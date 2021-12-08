Search

08 Dec 2021

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick play Tipperary or Kerry in first game of 2022

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER GAA officials made the draws for their 2022 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup football competitions this Wednesday evening.

Limerick will play in both early seasons competitions in January. Indeed Limerick are defending champions in both - neither competitions were played in 2021 due to Covid-19 restructuring of the inter-county season.

The Munster Hurling League is a straight knockout competition.

John Kiely's All-Ireland hurling champions will begin 2022 with a home tie against Tipperary or Kerry.

Kerry will entertain Tipperary in a quarter final tie, with the winner advancing to play in the TUS Gaelic Grounds against Limerick.

The game will be in early January with the date and full fixture to be confirmed in the coming days.

Clare entertain Waterford in the other semi final - Cork aren't taking part.

Limerick will begin their Allianz Hurling League campaign on February 5/6 away to Wexford.

The Limerick footballers are guaranteed two group games in the McGrath Cup - the top team in each group then plays in the final.

Billy Lee's side will begin with an away tie to Kerry and are then at home to Tipperary.

Cork, Clare and Waterford are in the other group.

Limerick will begin their Allianz Football League on the weekend of January 29/30.

