Search

09 Dec 2021

Live Sport on TV this weekend

TV GUIDE: Live sport to watch on TV this weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

SNOOKER
SCOTTISH OPEN
EUROSPORT 2, 12.45PM

SOCCER
NAPOLI V LEICESTER CITY
BT SPORT 1, 5.15PM

SOCCER
WEST HAM V DINAMO ZAGREB
ESPN, 7.30PM

SOCCER
CELTIC V REAL BETIS
BT SPORT 3, 7.45PM

SOCCER
SPURS V RENNES
BT SPORT2, 7.30PM

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

NFL
STEELERS @ VIKINGS
SKY SPORTS NFL, 12.30AM

HORSE RACING
FROM CHELTENHAM
ITV4, 1.30PM

SOCCER
BRENTFORD V WATFORD
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

RUGBY
NORTHAMPTON V RACING 92
BT SPORT2, 7.15PM

RUGBY
LYON V GLOUCESTER
BT SPORT3, 7.45PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

SOCCER
MAN CITY V WOLVES
BT SPORT1, 11.30AM

RUGBY
CARDIFF V TOULOUSE
VIRGIN MEDIA 2, 12.40PM

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V ASTON VILLA
PREMIER SPORT 1, 2.30PM

RUGBY
LEINSTER V BATH
BT SPORT3, 3.15PM

SOCCER
NORWICH V MAN UNITED
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12

RUGBY
CONNACHT V STADE FRANCAIS
BT SPORT 3, 12.45PM

RUGBY
WASPS V MUNSTER
BT SPORT 3, 3.15PM

HURLING
KILMALLOCK V MIDLETON
TG4, 1.15PM

SOCCER
CRYSTAL PAL V EVERTON
SKY SPORTS, 4,30PM

FORMULA ONE
ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS1, 11.30AM

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media