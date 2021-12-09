Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9
SNOOKER
SCOTTISH OPEN
EUROSPORT 2, 12.45PM
SOCCER
NAPOLI V LEICESTER CITY
BT SPORT 1, 5.15PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V DINAMO ZAGREB
ESPN, 7.30PM
SOCCER
CELTIC V REAL BETIS
BT SPORT 3, 7.45PM
SOCCER
SPURS V RENNES
BT SPORT2, 7.30PM
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10
NFL
STEELERS @ VIKINGS
SKY SPORTS NFL, 12.30AM
HORSE RACING
FROM CHELTENHAM
ITV4, 1.30PM
SOCCER
BRENTFORD V WATFORD
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
RUGBY
NORTHAMPTON V RACING 92
BT SPORT2, 7.15PM
RUGBY
LYON V GLOUCESTER
BT SPORT3, 7.45PM
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11
SOCCER
MAN CITY V WOLVES
BT SPORT1, 11.30AM
RUGBY
CARDIFF V TOULOUSE
VIRGIN MEDIA 2, 12.40PM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V ASTON VILLA
PREMIER SPORT 1, 2.30PM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V BATH
BT SPORT3, 3.15PM
SOCCER
NORWICH V MAN UNITED
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12
RUGBY
CONNACHT V STADE FRANCAIS
BT SPORT 3, 12.45PM
RUGBY
WASPS V MUNSTER
BT SPORT 3, 3.15PM
HURLING
KILMALLOCK V MIDLETON
TG4, 1.15PM
SOCCER
CRYSTAL PAL V EVERTON
SKY SPORTS, 4,30PM
FORMULA ONE
ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS1, 11.30AM
