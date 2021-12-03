Search

03 Dec 2021

New strength and conditioning coach joins Limerick hurling management team

Cairbre O'Caireallain

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A FORMER Arsenal strength and conditioning coach has joined John Kiely's Limerick senior hurling management team.

Belfast native Cairbre O'Caireallain replaces Mikey Kiely as the S&C coach to the All-Ireland champions.

A week after the August 22 All-Ireland SHC final, it was confirmed that Mikey Kiely's was departing his role to take up a full-time role with Ulster Rugby. On October 7, Limerick GAA publicly advertising for the role of lead strength and conditioning coach.

Now Cairbre O'Caireallain has filled that S&C role and has met with John Kiely's management team to start planning for the season ahead.

The former Antrim minor hurler is no stranger to Limerick.

Back in 2012, he was S&C with the Patrickswell hurlers.

He then spent a season with the Limerick minor footballers, Limerick Ladies Football team and then the Limerick Underage Hurling Academy.

His academy role had him as S&C coach to the 2015 Limerick minor hurlers under manager Leo O'Connor and coach Anthony Daly. Kyle Hayes, Peter Casey and Seamus Flanagan were among the current senior hurlers who were involved in that panel.

O'Caireallain spent the last three seasons with the Tipperary senior hurlers under the management of Liam Sheedy - winning the Liam MacCarthy Cup title in 2019.

Before that he worked in London with Arsenal - firstly, as Youth Academy Strength and Conditioning Coach, and then as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach to the Arsenal Womens team.

O'Caireallain, who has also worked with Adelaide Crows in Australia, has a Masters in Sports Science from University of Limerick.

