Declan Hannon launches new signature sock collection in support of Limerick homeless charity

LIMERICK All-Ireland SHC winning captain Declan Hannon has launched a new gift box sock collection in support of a homeless charity.

In a new long term partnership, SicSock.com have paired up with Declan Hannon and Dublin GAA legend Alan Brogan to collaborate and create a signature collection gift box.

“This is a very exciting venture for me to be involved with and in particular with Alan and the lads at SicSock and also to be able to bring a very different and original Limerick themed sock range out there, to show my love of the city and county is amazing,” said the Limerick captain.

The inter-county star stressed that a key component of his new partnership with SicSock was the socially conscious element.

“It’s a proud moment to be able to help Novas, particularly at this time of year and to help support their work. Also to see my collection alongside Alan, who has done so much for Dublin GAA, is a real honour,” said the Adare man.

For every box sold, three pairs of socks will be donated to Novas to distribute to those in need.

SicSock.com is a new ecommerce sock brand based in Limerick. The company was founded by ecommerce specialists Eoghan Carroll, Paul McGurran and Limerick businessman Declan O'Connor and began trading in March.

The socks are designed in Limerick and manufactured in Europe.

SicSock.com is a socially conscious company and they offer their customers a unique opportunity - for every pair of socks sold through their website they match that sale and donate another pair of socks to homeless charities.

Eoghan Carroll is SicSock CEO.

“It’s very exciting to have Alan and Declan partnering with us at such an early stage of our business and for them to bring their own unique styles and brands with them is really exciting. This is our first collection with the guys and the feedback has been so positive. I think when the wider GAA community see our 'buy a pair, gift a pair' approach and the design collections the guys have, they’ll really get behind Declan and Alan’s signature collections,” said Carroll.