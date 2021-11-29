All-Ireland Junior B Hurling Series returns to Limerick GAA club Killeedy in New Year

2021 Limerick JBHC winners Blackrock
AFTER a Covid-19 enforced one year absence the hugely popular All-Ireland Junior B Club Hurling Series will return in the New Year.
Since 2006 west Limerick GAA club Killeedy have staged the competition for the respective county JBHC winners from across Ireland.
The Raheenagh based club have staged Munster, Leinster and All-Ireland competitions and are planning for a return of the Junior B series in January and February - Covid-19 restrictions permitting.
In the New Year, Blackrock will represent Limerick in the Munster Junior B series after their county final win over Bruff last Sunday.
Doon in 2015 are the only Limerick side to win the All-Ireland Junior B hurling title - Bruree (2009) and Rathkeale (2010) were both beaten finalists.
St Lachtains of Kilkenny won the first title in 2006, while the current holders (2020 winners) are Loughrea.
Across the 15 years of the competition, Tipperary and Galway clubs lead the roll of honour with four titles each; followed by Kilkenny (3), Cork (2), Wexford and Limerick with one each.
