Fixtures confirmed for knockout stages in three tiers of Limerick U21 hurling championship

THE varying Limerick U21 hurling championships are down to the knockout stages.

In the Limerick Premier Championship there are quarter finals this Tuesday and Wednesday.

This Tuesday November 23 in St Patricks GAA ground sin Rhebogue Na Piarsaigh and Patrickswell meet at 7.30pm

The following night, Wednesday November 24 in Mick Neville Park Garryspillane and Ballybrown meet at 7.30.

The semi finals are set for Tuesday November 30 with Mungret and Doon awaiting quarter final winners - previous pairings kept apart if possible.

The Premier U21 hurling final is currently in the Master Fixture list for Tuesday December 7

In the Limerick U21 A Hurling Championship there are semi finals this Wednesday November 24 at 7.30. – ETIN Finish on the day

In Doon, Cappamore play Kildimo-Pallaskenry, while in Knocklong, it's Coshlea Gaels against Blackrock.

The U21 A hurling final is in the Master Fixture list for December 3.

In the Limerick U21 B Hurling Championship, the quarter finals are down for the weekend of November 28-30.

There is on outstanding group game before the shape of the final eight is confirmed - St Kierans v Tournafulla-Killeedy this Tuesday November 23 in Mick Neville 3G at 8.30pm.

There are three quarter finals set for Sunday November 28 at 12noon.

Sarsfields play Knockaderry in Kilbreedy 12noon Templeglantine v the loser of St Kierans v Tournafulla-Killeedy in Dromcollogher and Dromin-Athlacca v the winner of St Kierans v Tournafulla-Killeedy in Feenagh.

The fourth quarter final is Granagh-Ballingarry v Knockainey on Tuesday November 30 in Kilbreedy at 8pm.