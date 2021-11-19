Former Limerick hurling captain James Ryan publishes a new book

FORMER Limerick senior hurling captain James 'Jimbob' Ryan has published a new book, which hit bookshops this week.

'Sure Tog out Anyway' is a children's book.

"A book about how sport is not all about the winning but how the taking part can be more important to children’s development for life ahead," explained the author.

Ryan is a former Limerick dual star - winning a Munster SHC title in 2013 and previous to that playing in a Munster SFC final.

The Garryspillane clubman is currently a full-time Limerick GAA coach and has already coached at inter-county level in hurling and football at minor and U20 level.

"There is nothing better than running an exuberant practice that leaves kids with beaming smiles on their faces. There is nothing more beautiful than seeing your young athletes blossom as they grow up," outlines Ryan, who stresses the rewards of guiding, teaching, and inspiring kids.

"While the work coaches do is fulfilling, it also comes with immense responsibility—the care of a human being through all of its physical and mental growth processes. Sure Tog Our Anyway book is aimed at teaching kids and parents that sport is not all about the winning and how the taking part can be more important to children’s development for life ahead!"

James 'JimBob' Ryan made his Limerick senior hurling debut in 2008 and played until the end of 2017, a year in which he captained the county team in John Kiely's first season as manager.

Last year, Ryan founded JBR Sports, a sportswear and sports equipment manufacturing company.

His new book 'Sure Tog out Anyway' is available to purchase online - click here