Munster Rugby confirm three new players to join Academy

MUNSTER Rugby have confirmed that three players, out-half Tony Butler, back three player Patrick Campbell and lock Edwin Edogbo have joined the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy.

The trio have all been playing All Ireland League rugby this season and also lined out for a Munster Development XV earlier this year.

Butler and Campbell made their Munster A debuts against Connacht last Friday with Edogbo currently rehabbing an achilles injury.

Player Profiles:

Tony Butler – Out-Half

19-year-old Tony Butler is a product of Ennis RFC and has progressed through the Munster Youths system.

He captained Ennis at underage level, lining out with fellow Academy player Ethan Coughlan in the half-backs for the past number of years.

Tony studies Construction Management and Engineering in UL and captained a Munster Development XV against Ulster in September.

The out-half has made an impressive start to life in the AIL with Garryowen, scoring 40 points in four games.

A talented hurler, Butler has represented Clare at minor level and was a Harty Cup winner with St Flannan’s in 2020.

Patrick Campbell – Back three

A product of PBC, 19-year-old Patrick Campbell helped Pres reach the final of the curtailed 2020 Munster Schools Senior Cup competition alongside fellow Academy member Alex Kendellen.

Patrick studies Law and Accounting at UL and plays his AIL rugby with Young Munster, making a flying start to the season at full-back for the Division 1A league leaders.

He scored a hat-trick of tries for a Munster Development XV against Ulster in September and has previously been selected for the Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools squad.

Also a very talented Gaelic Footballer with Nemo Rangers, he was a central figure in Cork’s 2019 All-Ireland minor-winning side.

Edwin Edogbo – Lock

18-year-old Edwin Edogbo came up through the ranks at Cobh Pirates RFC and becomes the first player from the east Cork club to earn a place in the Academy.

Edwin was selected for the Munster U18 Clubs team in 2019 after helping Pirates reach the Munster U18 final.

He has lined out for the Ireland U18 Clubs team and was also selected for the Ireland U18 Schools side.

He trained with the Munster senior squad throughout pre-season last summer.

Edwin is studying Engineering in UCC and featured for UCC RFC in the early rounds of the AIL season but is set for a spell on the sidelines with an achilles injury.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy 2021/22

Year Three: Paddy Kelly (Lock/Garryowen), Eoin O’Connor (Lock/Young Munster), Paddy Patterson (Scrum-half/UCD), Jonathan Wren (Back three/Cork Constitution).

Year Two: Scott Buckley (Hooker/UCC), Cian Hurley (Lock/Garryowen), Alex Kendellen (Back-row forward/UCC), Conor Phillips (Winger/Young Munster).

Year One: Tony Butler (Out-half/Garryowen), Patrick Campbell (Back three/Young Munster), Ethan Coughlan (Scrum-half/Shannon), Mark Donnelly (Prop/Garryowen), Edwin Edogbo (Lock/UCC), Daniel Okeke (Back-row forward/Shannon).