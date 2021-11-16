WATCH: New Limerick Racecourse General Manager to join from the UK's Sedgefield

Emma White will commence as Limerick Racecourse Manager in mid-January
THE new Limerick Racecourse Manager was revealed this Tuesday afternoon.
Last month, current Limerick manager Patrick O’Callaghan announced that he was to depart the role in the coming months.
The Cork native was elevated into the role of General Manager in February 2017 after seven years as Financial Controller in the Patrickswell course.
This Tuesday afternoon, Emma White was revealed as O'Callaghan's replacement.
White is at present General Manager at the UK's Sedgefield Racecourse - a role she has held for the past three years.
White is to take up her new role in Limerick in mid-January.
Earlier today she spoke with Racing TV about her new Limerick role.
"I'm really looking forward to it."— Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 16, 2021
Exciting times for Emma White who will make the move over the Irish Sea to become the new Racing Manager at @LimerickRaces in the new year - good luck to Emma in her new venture pic.twitter.com/v1JoHQZ2Ws
