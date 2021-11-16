Arsdcoil Ris and St Flannans renew rivalries in Munster colleges junior hurling final

LIMERICK’S Ardscoil Ris and St Flannans of Ennis meet in the Munster Post Primary Schools Junior A Hurling Championship final this Wednesday.

The November 17 Dean Ryan Cup final takes place in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1.30.

The Munster PPS U16 ½ final is an all-ticket affair and tickets must be purchased online ahead of entry to the Limerick GAA grounds - purchase tickets here

The Shannonside derby is a repeat of the 2009 final when Declan Hannon captained Ardscoil Ris to their first ever title at the top level in Munster colleges hurling and a first Dean Ryan title for Limerick since Limerick CBS in 1968.

Indeed it was the first provincial 'A' title to be won by any Limerick side since Sexton Street's Dr Harty Cup success of 1994.

Shane Dowling was top scorer in that final in Clarecastle as the North Circular Road side made amends for the 2005 final defeat against the Ennis side.

Since that break through Ardscoil Ris have won five Harty Cup titles and added another Dean Ryan Cup title in 2016.

They were last in the Dean Ryan final in 2019 when losing to St Colmans by one point – the Limerick side beat St Flannans in that semi final.

St Flannans are 12-time Dean Ryan winners but their last title was 2011. They beat Midleton and De La Salle to reach Wednesday’s final.

The Limerick city secondary schools have beaten CBC (1-18 to 1-9) and St Colmans Fermoy (2-19 to 1-10) to reach this final.

Ardscoil Ris are managed by Liam Cronin, Derek Larkin and Padraig de Brun.

Their panel of player is drawn from 15 different clubs across Limerick and south east Clare.

ARDSCOIL RIS PANEL: Darragh Horkan, Darragh Jordan, James Finn, John O'Keeffe, Leon Power, Ronan Benson, Sean Harrington, Thomas Fitzgerald (all Na Piarsaigh); Ben O'Connell, Cillian Murphy, Danny Chaplin, Don Whitty, Jack Lee, JJ O'Reilly, Matthew O'Halloran, Niall Liddane, Patrick O'Reilly (all Sixmilebridge); Cathal Lohan, Daire Neville, Eoghan Carey, Jamie Moylan, Marc O'Brien, Michael Flanagan (all Cratloe); Diarmuid Stritch, Eoin Begley, Jack Hickey, Rory Meade (all Clonlara); Darragh Gleeson, Oisin O'Sullivan, Patrick Kearney (all Adare); Barry Toomey, James Coughlan, Seán O'Brien (all Ballybrown); Joe Sherlock, Luke Tobin, Ralph Fitzgerald (all Parteen); Fionn O'Brien, Paidi O'Gorman (both Bruree); David Larkin, PJ McCarthy (both Clooney Quin); Fintan Fitzgerald, Sean Duff (both Mungret St Pauls); Sean Enright, Bill Hannan (both South Liberties); Oisin O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), John O'Connor (Ahane), Sean Arthur (Newmarket on Fergus), Paddy Gardiner (Patrickswell), Sean McMahon (Smith O'Briens).