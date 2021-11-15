Gala medal ceremony to honour Limerick's All-Ireland senior hurling title winners

LIMERICK’S all-conquering senior hurlers are to be feted next weekend at a gala medals ceremony.

John Kiely’s heroes have returned eight trophies to Limerick since their break through season in 2018 and medals for all those eight competitions will be presented at ceremony in The Strand Hotel next Saturday night.

In total 51 players will be receiving medals – representing 22 different clubs.

Panel members across the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons are being honoured and during those three seasons Limerick won two All-Ireland SHC titles, three Munster SHC titles, two National League and one Munster League. So many players will depart the ceremony with eight coveted winners medals.

GAA President Larry McCarthy and former GAA President John Horan will be on hand to make the medal presentations.

RTE Sport's Darren Frehill will be MC for the evening and after the official ceremonies, 2FM DJ JJ Hartigan will entertain the invited guests.

PLAYERS: Declan Hannon and Ronan Connolly (both Adare); Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes, David Dempsey, Mike Casey, Peter Casey, William O’Donoghue, Conor Boylan, Jerome Boylan, Adrian Breen (all Na Piarsaigh); Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Hennessy, Robbie Hanley, Aaron Costello, Paddy O'Loughlin, Oisin O'Reilly (all Kilmallock); Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes, Aaron Gillane, Jason Gillane, Josh Considine (all Patrickswell); Richie English, Pat Ryan, Darragh O’Donovan, Barry Murphy, Mikey O'Brien (all Doon); Kyle Hayes, Darren O'Connell, Barry O'Connell (all Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Lorcan Lyons and Jamie Power (all Monaleen); Dan Morrissey and Tom Morrissey (both Ahane); Barry Nash and Brian Ryan (both South Liberties); Sean Finn and Paul Browne (both Bruff); Nickie Quaid (Effin), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), William O'Meara (Askeaton), Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock).