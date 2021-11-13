Search

13/11/2021

Ballylanders and Monagea renew rivalries in Limerick senior ladies football final

senior

Ballylanders joint-captain Katie Hennessy and Monagea captain Yvonne Lee ahead of the 3Dental Limerick senior final. PIC: Eamon Doody, SkyView Photography

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA Headquarters hosts a double-header of Ladies Football club championship finals this Sunday.

This November 14 TUS Gaelic Grounds will host the 3Dental sponsored senior and intermediate club Limerick finals.

First up at 12noon is the meeting of Dromcollogher-Broadford and Oola in the intermediate decider, while at 2.15 is the meeting of Ballylanders and Monagea in the senior final.

Purchase match tickets here

The senior final is a repeat of the 2018 and 2017 finals, which returned one title for each side.

Ballylanders and Monagea are certainly no strangers with a host of semi final and final clashes in recent seasons.

But both are now looking to take the mantle of champions from St Ailbes who won the last two crowns.

Monagea are seeking a third ever title – winners in 2018 and 2014 - in their sixth final appearance since their first final in 2014.

Ballylanders are seeking a return to the glory days of their three-in-a-row from 2015-17 in what will be their fifth final appearance since their first in 2015.

Monagea appear in a fifth successive final.

They are managed by Martin O'Sullivan with mentors Michael Quilligan, Joe Lee, James Kelly, Eoin Hurley and Barry O'Leary.

They beat Feohanagh-Castlemahon, St Brigids and St Ailbes to reach Sunday’s final.

The side from the west will look to captain Yvonne Lee, Catriona Davies, Karen O’Leary Grace Lee, and Laurie O’Connor to lead them to the title. Many in the Monagea camp will be hoping to win the first of a county double with Newcastle West playing Killeedy in the senior camogie final.

Ballylanders are managed by Michael McCarthy with coaches Fiachra Leahy and Eoin Martin and mentors: Anthony Meade and Karen Bailey.

Ballylanders beat St Ailbes and Old Mill to reach their first final since 2018.

The south Limerick side are jointly captained by Cathy Mee and Katie Hennessy, who misses the final due to injury. They will look to Andrea O’Sullivan, Rachel Walsh, Laoise Browne and Mairead Ryan to lead them back to the title.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media