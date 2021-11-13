Ballylanders and Monagea renew rivalries in Limerick senior ladies football final

LIMERICK GAA Headquarters hosts a double-header of Ladies Football club championship finals this Sunday.

This November 14 TUS Gaelic Grounds will host the 3Dental sponsored senior and intermediate club Limerick finals.

First up at 12noon is the meeting of Dromcollogher-Broadford and Oola in the intermediate decider, while at 2.15 is the meeting of Ballylanders and Monagea in the senior final.

Purchase match tickets here

The senior final is a repeat of the 2018 and 2017 finals, which returned one title for each side.

Ballylanders and Monagea are certainly no strangers with a host of semi final and final clashes in recent seasons.

But both are now looking to take the mantle of champions from St Ailbes who won the last two crowns.

Monagea are seeking a third ever title – winners in 2018 and 2014 - in their sixth final appearance since their first final in 2014.

Ballylanders are seeking a return to the glory days of their three-in-a-row from 2015-17 in what will be their fifth final appearance since their first in 2015.

Monagea appear in a fifth successive final.

They are managed by Martin O'Sullivan with mentors Michael Quilligan, Joe Lee, James Kelly, Eoin Hurley and Barry O'Leary.

They beat Feohanagh-Castlemahon, St Brigids and St Ailbes to reach Sunday’s final.

The side from the west will look to captain Yvonne Lee, Catriona Davies, Karen O’Leary Grace Lee, and Laurie O’Connor to lead them to the title. Many in the Monagea camp will be hoping to win the first of a county double with Newcastle West playing Killeedy in the senior camogie final.

Ballylanders are managed by Michael McCarthy with coaches Fiachra Leahy and Eoin Martin and mentors: Anthony Meade and Karen Bailey.

Ballylanders beat St Ailbes and Old Mill to reach their first final since 2018.

The south Limerick side are jointly captained by Cathy Mee and Katie Hennessy, who misses the final due to injury. They will look to Andrea O’Sullivan, Rachel Walsh, Laoise Browne and Mairead Ryan to lead them back to the title.