History as Limerick club camogie finals double-header confirmed for TUS Gaelic Grounds

TUS Gaelic Grounds
FOR the first time ever the Limerick camogie club championship finals will take place in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.
The historic senior and intermediate club finals double-header will take place in Limerick GAA Headquarters on Sunday November 21.
The 2021 Neville Jewellers Limerick senior camogie championship final is a repeat of last season's final - Killeedy v Newcastle West - which Killeedy won 1-9 to 0-7.
So on Sunday week, it's a battle of the 2020 (Killeedy) and 2019 (Newcastle West) champions.
In the Niche Sports Data Intermediate championship, Cappmore will play Monaleen in the final.
Last season's intermediate finalists Cappamore were 3-10 to 1-11 winners when the sides met in the group stages.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.