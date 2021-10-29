Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Club notes

ADARE

HURLING: Congrats to our Junior Hurling team & management with their victory over Newcastle West last Saturday in the West Hurling Championship Final which finished 2-7 to 10. Well done to all involved and the very best of luck in the County Quarter Final this Sunday versus Ballybricken Bohermore at 2pm in Killmallock. The best of luck to our Under 17 Hurlers who will play Dromin Athlacca this Saturday the 30th at 11:30am in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale. Our U21 hurlers are due to play this week but fixtures are still TBC, check out Limerick GAA or keep an eye on our social media platforms for any updates.

FOOTBALL: We would like to wish our Senior Footballers & management the very best as they prepare for the Senior County Final this Friday the 29th of October against Newcastle West in the Gaelic Grounds, at 7:30pm. Tickets for this game will become available online through the club during the week.

AHANE

JUNIOR HURLING: With a definite chill in the air and a strong wind blowing Ahane took on Monaleen in the Woodlands Junior A Hurling Relegation Semi Final. Ahane with the advantage of the strong wind got their first point from none other than Ollie Moran, who played a stormer at centre back. Peter Donohoe got Ahane’s second point thirty seconds later. Peter himself had a great game at wing forward, causing fierce trouble for the Monaleen full back line all day. Monaleen got a point of their own before Killian Enright got his first point of the game. Liam Ryan, Diarmuid McCarthy and Johnny Meskell got the next three scores, Johnny getting his from a placed ball to put Ahane 6 points to 2 ahead. Ahane’s 7th point came from a lovely ball in form Johnny to Peter who made no mistake in popping it over. First water break Ahane 0-07 Monaleen 0-02.

The gap was pushed to six as Johnny put another free over the bar, but Monaleen got a free of their own to bring it back to five. Two more points were scored before half time, one from Johnny again from a free and one from Monaleen who put a close range free over the bar. Half time score Ahane 0-09 Monaleen 0-04. Monaleen brought the game back to a five-point margin before Seanie O’Connor was pulled down just inside the square and Ahane were awarded a penalty. Accurate as ever Johnny buried the penalty into the bottom right corner of the goal and Ahane were 7 points to the good.

In fairness to Monaleen the responded well and got the next three scores but cool as ever Killian Enright got a point to settle the Ahane charges before the water break. He got another beauty of a point just after the water break before Monaleen got a point of their own. It was once again Ollie Moran all the way from centre back that got Ahane’s next score to ensure that there was still a two-goal gap between the teams. Johnny got another free and popped it over before Monaleen got their 11th point. As the game was nearing its end, Monaleen got a close range free, and had no other choice put to go for it. However, James Hayes had other ideas and made a super save to deny Monaleen and he won a free out.

It was as good as a goal for Ahane as the crowd and the lads got a huge lift! Ahane did get a second goal courtesy of Killian Enright who’s hamstring was being held together by tape, that didn’t stop him though as he made sure that the rebound landed in the net along with himself. The full-time whistle blew shortly afterwards, and it was an Ahane win with the final score being Ahane 2-24 Monaleen 0-11.

A serious performance from the lads who have retained their Junior A status for next year! Huge thank you to their management Phelim Macken and Colm Barry, first aid Brian O’Mara and Physios Jack Murray and Rory O’Donnell. A huge thank you also to lads for everything this year and for doing the club proud, it is a huge achievement for the club to field three adult teams.

Team: J. Hayes, P. O’Connor, A. Carroll, T. Doheny, J. Barry, O. Moran, M. Hickey, J. Meskell (C), S. O’Grady, D. McCarthy, D. Laing, L. Ryan, P. Donohoe, S. O’Connor, K. Enright. Substitutions: M. Hayes (2nd ½ for P. O’Connor), C. Morrissey (2nd ½ for S. O’Connor), L. O’Mara (2nd ½ for P. Donohoe).

FIXTURES: U21 Premier Hurling Championship: Ahane v Patrickswell on Friday 29th October in Caherdavin @7:30pm; Neville Jewellers Senior Camogie County Championship: County Semi Final, Ahane v Killeedy in Killeedy at 12:30pm on Sunday 31st October; U15 Camogie: Ahane v Na Piarsaigh in Mackey Park at 11:30 Saturday 30th October.

U13 CAMOGIE: Huge well done to our U13s who played their U13 development blitz in Mungret on Sunday morning. The girls were beaten by a very strong Patrickswell team and played out a well-deserved draw against Galbally! Well done girls! Huge thank you to their parents, coaches and covid officers. Thanks to Mungret for hosting.

BALLYBROWN

U17 FOOTBALL: Huge Congratulations to the U17 lads who won their Football semifinal by 1 point on Monday. Hugely exciting game. This sees them through to a County Final in both Hurling and Football. Keep an eye on the FB page and Supporters text for details.

PARISH LEAGUE: Parish League will take place last Sunday 24th October in the Clubhouse field. The Jack and Margaret Sheehan Perpetual Cup and shield AND the O Grady Cup were both played for. Many thanks to Jacko and Terence O'Grady who both were present to present the Winning trophies. Captains Oràn O'Keeffe, Niall Guerin and James Byrnes collecting the Sheild and cups on behalf of their teams. The winter training started last Friday night in Ul. This will continue for another 5 weeks. Many thanks to all the coaches for their time.

BEST OF LUCK: The Very Best of Luck to Fran who started his new taxi business on October 24 (Sunday). It is a much needed business in Ballybrown and We encourage everyone to support it. Fran 089 4839904

LOTTO: Lotto results on Monday 18th October - 11,17,20,21 B 4. Next Week's Jackpot is €9,200. Would you like the weekly lotto results sent by email to you? send your e mail address to pro.ballybrown.limerick@gaa.ie and you will be added to the list.

DANCE: There will be a Christmas Dance Party in the Function Hall on Saturday Nov 20th. Music by Dave Lawlor. Tickets can be got at the Bar for €15 and will include Finger Food.

BAR: The Bar will be open Mon - Thur 7-11.30. Fri - Sun 6 - 11.30. Tim is available on (083) 100 8915 for all your bookings. Tim is Looking for Part Time Bar Staff - Give him a ring if you think this might suit you.

BALLYBRICKEN BOHERMORE

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL: On Sunday in Fedamore our Junior A Footballers took on Camogue Rovers in the semi final of the Junior A Football championship. Rovers got a wonder score inside the opening 10 seconds from the boot of their midfielder before Larry Browne left the corner back for dead to curl over a beauty from play to get Bally off the mark. Camogue went ahead again from a 45. Bally were then forced into a change when Larry Browne did well to win a ball under pressure but was met with a hefty shoulder and had to be replaced by Matt Mitchell. Jack Cross levelled it up again with a wonder point from a near impossible angle. A few minutes later Jack again was involved when a long ranger foot path found his brother, Jason, on the 21 yard line who had to summon all of his soccer experience when he swung his left leg at it first time and drilled it into the bottom of the net giving the keeper no chance. Rovers and bally then traded points leaving the scoreline at the first water break 1:03 to 0:03. Rovers again got the first score on the resumption of play but moments later another long range kick pass from Jack Cross found Gearoid Mitchell bearing down on goal at full speed and he made absolutely no mistake dispatching the ball into the back of the Camogue net. Conor McCarthy added another score leaving bally up by 6 points at the half time break.

Bally started the better after the half time interval with Gearoid Mitchell adding another point to his tally after a brilliant solo run. But Rovers were not about to lie down. They went straight up the field and lobbed in a high ball around the square and somehow it ended up in the back of the Bally net. Rovers kept coming at the bally defence and wave and wave of attacks were well dealt with by the defence and Jason Cross then added a lovely point from play to steady the nerves a bit. Rovers added two more points before Conor McCarthy added another for bally before the water break. Bally lead by 3. The last quarter couldn't have started any better for Rovers when they were awarded a penalty and it was slotted into the corner of the bally net to level the game. Rovers were now playing with massive confidence and went a point ahead with 8 minutes remaining. Bally fought hard and went all out to get the equaliser.

The Rovers defence held up well against the ‘Bally’ onslaught until Bally were awarded a free about 40 yards out. Jack Cross took it off the ground and absolutely nailed it to level the game with time running out. It looked like the game was destined for extra time until the Rovers centre forward kicked a beauty at the very end of the game to give them victory by the narrowest of margins. This brings and end to our football for this year but the lads can hold their heads high as this is only game we have lost all year, winning 3 trophies along the way. We would like to wish Camogue Rovers all the best in the county final.

JUNIOR A HURLING: On Saturday the 30th October at 3pm in Ballybrown the lads will take on St Kierans in the semi final of the Hurling championship. please come out and support the lads.

JUNIOR B HURLING: On Sunday the 31st October at 2pm in Kilmallock our Junior B Hurlers will take on Adare in the County Quarter final of the Hurling championship. please come out and support the lads. Best wishes: The club would like to wish Larry Browne a speedy recover from his shoulder injury.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the Bally club lotto which was held on Monday night in the clubhouse. Congratulations to Deirdre Lyons, Maisie O'Brien, Darragh Martin & Deirdre Ryan on their lucky dips. The next draw will be held on the 25th October 2021 and the jackpot is €11,000.

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto on 20th October numbers drawn were 2 4 11 25. The €40 lucky dip went to Katie Healy, Promotor Brendan O Brien, the €20 lucky dips went to James O Sullivan Promotor Neil Hennessy, Mary Hanley, Lr Main St Promotor Centra, Fiona O Dowd, Promotor Brendan O Brien, Tomas Casey, Bosnetstown, Brendan O Brien. The next draw is on 27th October in the Sportsfield Pavillion for a jackpot of €13,000.

JUNIOR HURLING: The Junior B team unfortunately lost the South final to Bruff 1 12 to 1 10. We however continue into the County series and play Kildimo Pallaskenry on Saturday 30th at 2pm in Feenagh. Best of luck to Dave Flaherty and the team and management.

UNDERAGE: The U17’s won the County shield by beating Croom 1 12 to 2 08. Congrats to all involved.

CONGRATS: Congratulations to our neighbours Kilmallock and Effin on winning the Senior and Intermediate County finals and Mungret St Pauls on winning the Premier Intermediate.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No jackpot winner - numbers drawn were 6, 8, 15 & 30. Lucky dip winners were Daniel Murnane (online), Michelle Nelligan (online), Marie Casey (online), Pat Bourke and Marie Casey (online). Next week's jackpot will be €3,900 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live. As always, we appreciate everyone's support. Our lotto tickets can now be purchased online, go to www.lottoraiser.ie/Caherline and follow the instructions. Our Lotto draw will be at the slightly later time of 10pm next Friday due to the Junior A County Semi-Final in Knocklong.

U21 CHAMPIONSHIP: 'A game of two halves' is a line used a lot when describing games, this U-21 game was a great example of it. Playing with a strong breeze (more of a gale really!) in the first half, we went in at half time comfortably ahead by 13 points, 2-13 to 1-03. The second half was a mirror image of the first, Tournafulla-Killeedy using the wind to great effect, while we struggled to get our hands on the ball. Heading into the second water break, Tournafulla-Killeedy were up by 3 points, but credit to our lads, they didn't give up but Tournafulla-Killeedy used that breeze very well, eventually taking a 4-point win, 4-18 to 4-14.

Team: M Hogan, D McNamara, E Balfry, J Moloney, N Tierney, S Whelan (0-01), D Murnane, Jack Carroll (0-02(2*f)), P Wixted (0-02), J Halvey (0-01), J Enright (1-04(1g*f, 1*f)), C Enright, Jake Carroll (0-01), J Kennedy (1-03), C Martin (2-00). SUBS: 16mins 2nd half off: C Enright on: M O'Connor, B Curtin, R Walsh. Next up, we welcome St Kieran's to Caherconlish on Sunday October 31st for a 12-noon throw-in.

FIXTURES: Friday October 29th at 7:30pm, we travel to Knocklong to play St Patricks in the Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Semi Final. On Sunday October 31st, our U-21's welcome St Kieran's to Caherconlish for Round 2 of this year's U-21 B Championship. Very best of luck to all players & management this week.

CROOM

HALLOWEEN CAMP: Croom GAA are delighted to announce we are holding a Halloween GAA Camp with hurling, football, fun and games on the school hols Tues 26th-Thurs 28th 10-2pm. The camp is for primary school children age 5 and over. €20 per child. Contact Claire on 0879017983 to book. See you there!

WINTER S&C PROGRAMME: After the success of the first Winter S&C Programme for 13-17 year olds before the pandemic, we are delighted to announce its return this year. James O'Leary will come to Croom once a month for 6 months. He will prescribe and demonstrate individual programmes for the players to follow until he returns the following month. We look for forward to welcoming James and all our 13-17 year old players. Any queries, please contact Stephen Lucey or PJ O'Mahony."

LOTTO: Don’t forget that our Croom Gaa Club lotto is back and online at www.lottoraiser.ie/Croom/ Tickets are €2 or 3 for €5. Tickets can also be bought from outside Spar on Saturday mornings. You have the option to do multiple weeks at a time. Jackpot on Monday night is €4,900. Congratulations to Conor Twomey, Ann Fennessy, Pat Sheering, Seamus Hayes and Dinah Kiely who were our Lucky Dip winners last week. Please continue to support your club. Thanks for all of your support on behalf of Croom Gaa.

ADULT FOOTBALL: Our Junior As played Mountcollins last Friday night to see who would represent Limerick in Munster Club Championship. They narrowly lost out on a scoreline of 0:09 - 0:08.

U17 HURLING: Result from U17 shield final: Blackrock 1.12 : 2.08 Croom

CLUB SHOP: Don’t forget you can purchase the club jerseys, half zips, t-shirts, polos, crew necks and jackets at our club shop on O’Neill’s website.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

LOTTO: There were no winners again in this week's Club Lotto with a Jackpot of €8,750. Numbers picked were 8, 9, 23, 28. Lucky Dip winners were Gerry Riordan €40, Stevie Kelleher €20 and Ida Hogan €20. Congratulations to all. Next week's Jackpot will be €8,800 and entering couldn't be easier on Club Zapp or by contacting any committee member.

U19 HURLING: Commiserations go to our U19 team who were out in force on Friday. They travelled to Rathkeale to face a strong Kildimo Pallaskenry team. Our lads gave a brave performance and despite a strong come back were unlucky to lose by 2 points.

U21 HURLING: On Sunday our U21 hurlers hosted Dromcollogher Broadford in the first round of the County U21 B Hurling Championship. Congratulations to all involved for a stellar performance that saw our lads come out on top. Keep an eye on social media for fixtures and updates.

FR CASEYS

JUNIOR FOOTBALL FINAL: In the County Junior A Football Final Fr. Caseys play Newcastle West on Saturday October 30th in Tournafulla at 3.00pm. Fr. Caseys Junior A Footballers bid to make history this coming Saturday when they take on neighbours Newcastle West in a battle to capture the County Junior A Title. Fr. Caseys last won the County Junior crown back in 2007 and next Saturday they will have three players from that team bidding for a second County Junior medal in Billy Quirke, Sean Scannell and Sean Harnett.

One of the selectors on that day was Seamus McNamara who now manages the team. In 2007 it took two games to gain a narrow victory over Bruree and while next Saturdays match must finish on the day we expect another titanic struggle and would be grateful of victory in whatever form it is presented. Despite a comfortable group stage victory over Newcastle West last August, both teams have changed significantly since. Both teams have got progressively stronger as the competition has progressed which was evident in quarter-final and semi-final victories over strong opposition.

The current Fr. Caseys side represents a wonderful mix of young and old. From the veterans like Seamus Lenihan, Kevin O’Connor and Thomas Cahill who will be looking to add the Junior title to the Senior crown they won way back in 2006 to the babies of the team like Cathal Harnett, Sam Quigley, Diarmuid Buckley and Eoghan O’Connell who were still in nappies at that time. Team captain Pa O’Connor and free taker Jamie O’Connor then represent a mid-twenties group who are now anxious to add some adult silverware to their numerous underage titles.

A great game is expected next Saturday in Tournafulla with a 3pm throw in time. As with previous rounds all entry tickets must be purchased online. Please check our club Facebook page closer to the game for this purchase link. We wish all players and management the very best of luck and hopefully by Saturday evening there will be joyous celebrations once more in Abbeyfeale.

CARDS: The weekly Card Game returned last Friday night to Fr. Caseys GAA Clubhouse and it was great to welcome back our old friends after a long absence. This week we hope the numbers will increase further and would appreciate your assistance in spreading the word. The card games will start each Friday night at 9pm sharp and a great night’s entertainment guaranteed. Please note proof of vaccination or recovery cert will be required from all attending.

LOTTO: Fr. Casey’s GAA Lotto Draw continues each week with the Jackpot as of October 26th standing at €20,000 and rising by €200 each week not won. Since its launch our new Lotto has been a great success and we are extremely grateful to all our supporters both near and far for their generosity.

GALTEE GAELS

CLUB NA NOG: The long awaited County U13 Semi-final against Monagea went ahead at Knocklong on Monday night last, it was a good night for Galtee Gaels as the came away with a 1-4 to 0-4 win to earn a place in the County final against St Patrick’s which was played at Mick Neville Park on Bank Holiday Monday, in a closely contested game St Patrick’s came out winners on the score of 1-2 to 0-3, Galtee Gaels conceded a goal from a free which was to prove very costly as well as missing a few scorable goals. St Patrick’s were stronger in most areas which paid off.

LADIES FOOTBALL: Galtee Gaels junior team played out a hard earned draw against Adare on Sunday morning on the score of 1-5 each in their final group game they are through to the knockout stages their opponents are not known as the last round of group matches are yet to be played they have a bye in the final round . The under six and eight teams completed their season last week end with a home blitz .Well done to all involved.

HOSPITAL HERBERTSTOWN

U15 FINAL: Hard luck to our Under 15 Footballers who lost out to a strong Monaleen side in the division 1 County Final Monday evening in Mick Neville Park Final score 3-4 to 2-13.

TEAMS: Our Under 19 hurlers will meet Cois Laoi Gaels on October 27 in the shield final in Knocklong at 8pm. Our under 13 players and coaches would like to say a big thank you to James Ryan who gave up his time to come and do a training session with them at Hospital Astro turf last Friday. The players really enjoyed the training and got some great tips from James. Thanks for the commitment and time James.

SYMPATHY: The Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Deegan family on their recent bereavement.

LOTTO: Our club lotto continues weekly every Monday night. This weeks numbers were 1, 18,19, 30. Unfortunately, we had no Jackpot winner however our lucky dip winners 5x €20 1. Katelyn Moloney 2. Janet Frazer English 3. Alex Finnan (Galbally) 4. Louise Ryan 5. Noreen Wallace (Bruff) €40: Sellers Prize: Devanes, this weeks Jackpot is now €7800 Tickets can be purchased in local shops from any committee member or online link available on our Facebook page. One line costs €2 or you can avail of the special offer 3 lines for €5. All support is greatly appreciated.

KILDIMO PALLASKENRY

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL FINAL: This week is all about the Intermediate Football Championship final which takes place in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale on Thursday evening at 7.30pm! Between hurling and football, it is our fifth county final in five years for our adult teams. In 2017, we defeated Glenroe in the intermediate hurling final to win promotion to the premier intermediate grade. The following year, it was the turn of football, as we won the junior football championship by defeating Cappamore!

In 2019, we actually contested two county finals as our premier intermediate hurling final against Blackrock went to a replay which, unfortunately, we came out on the wrong side of. This has been our only defeat in this run of county finals and we immediately made amends in the 2020 final, by winning promotion to the senior hurling ranks by defeating Mungret/St. Paul’s.

And now, in 2021, we are back in another football final, looking to become one of the few clubs in the county to compete at senior in both codes. Along the way, we have defeated some of the strongest teams around in the form of 2015 senior champions, Dromcollogher/Broadford, and two sides that defeated us last year in the form of Mungret/St. Paul’s and St. Senan’s. We did suffer one blip in the group stage against Crecora/Manister which show how tight the margins can be in this competition. But we recovered from that narrow defeat to seal two hard-fought victories, both by just two points.

We now face Rathkeale in the final and hopefully we will come out on the right side of the result once again. We would ask all our supporters to try and make the match Thursday evening and lend their support, as you have all year. It is a huge opportunity for the club to go senior in both codes! Best of luck to captain Liam O’Sullivan, manager John Chawke and all players and backroom team ahead of what is a hugely exciting week!

JUNIOR B CITY HURLING FINAL: Kildimo/Pallaskenry 0-16 Na Piarsaigh 0-12. Our Seven Sisters-sponsored Junior B hurlers claimed the City Championship title after a hard-fought victory under lights in Caherdavin! Na Piarsaigh played with the aid of that breeze in the first half and scored the first two points of the game, both from play. Kieran O’Brien got our first score of the night, after being set up by the excellent Mikey Dillon, who got through a mountain of work. However, despite that score, Na Piarsaigh would hit three further points in a row, two of them from frees to open up a four-point lead. At no point did we panic, but we knew that we would have to stop conceding silly frees, particularly with the wind at the back of Na Piarsaigh. They were looking to feed their inside line but the likes of Marc O’Shea, Evan Considine and Ciarán Downes beat their men to most of the balls going inside. But before the first half water break, we knocked over two scores to reduce the gap. Matthew Lucey picked out Mikey Dillon, who turned and fired over the bar before Mikey himself was fouled as he ran at the Na Piarsaigh defence. Aaron O’Donovan popped the free over the bar for his first score of the evening. There was only a point between the teams when a lovely pass from Naoise McGarrigle picked out Mikey Dillon in space on the right wing and Mikey made no mistake.

Na Piarsaigh did hit back with a point from play before we scored again. Darragh Walsh began to grew into the game as he got on a lot of breaking ball in around the middle third and when he found Aaron O’Donovan in space on the left wing, Aaron pointed for his first score from open play. This was the first of three scores in a row from us; the next two being almost carbon copies. The ball was delivered inside to Ryan Kelly, who beat his man to the ball, who was then forced to foul him. Aaron made no mistake with either free, and that put us back into the lead.

But Na Piarsaigh would get back on top just before the end of the half and would put our backs under a bit of pressure. Jack Mullane was having a huge game at wing-back, however, and winning most of the breaks while Naoise McGarrigle was covering a lot of ground in his centre-back role, cutting out a lot of the supply going in. But a Na Piarsaigh free saw them go back on level terms, before two points from play saw them take a half-time lead: Kildimo/Pallaskenry 0-7 Na Piarsaigh 0-9.

The wind had died a fair bit towards the end of the first half but we still had the advantage of whatever breeze was there in the second half. And we started very brightly in the second half, drawing level within moments. Kieran O’Brien was reading the breaks excellently and picking up a lot of ball and, as a result, he drew a free which saw Aaron strike another point. Jack Mullane then broke the Na Piarsaigh puckout, Darragh Walsh went on a great run through the middle and, despite being fouled, he was able to release the pacy Matthew Lucey right through the middle whose low shot flew just over the crossbar. This had us back on level terms but we soon lost Matthew Lucey to injury, although we were delighted to see the return of Roger Ryan, after a long spell on the sidelines! Na Piarsaigh hit the front again with another free, and the concession of frees seemed to be the only thing holding us back as Na Piarsaigh would only score a single, late point from play in the second half. Darragh Walsh seemed to be everywhere in the second half, and although he took a lot of punishment, he was able to win a free out on the sideline as he took on the Na Piarsaigh defence. Aaron stood over the free again and put it straight between the uprights to level things once more. We gave away another free before the second half water break, which was converted by our opponents, which meant that we went into the final quarter a point adrift.

Immediately after emerging from the water break, we took the game by the scruff of the neck and had scored five points within five minutes to really control matters. Keel Moloney was heavily involved on his introduction and he won a ball brilliantly, and fed another substitute, Roger Ryan, to fire the ball over the bar for the levelling score. Keel was involved again as he broke another ball from the puckout and, as he looked to get away from his marker, he was fouled. Aaron again fired the free over the bar from straight in front of the posts. Naoise McGarrigle brilliantly won a ball and burst out of defence, he found Brian Howard in space who was able to pick out Aaron O’Donovan. Aaron turned and fired the ball straight over the bar to put us two points in front.

The crowd was making plenty of noise now and if there had been a stand, the next score would have lifted the roof off. Aaron himself intercepted the puckout and put it straight back over the bar; suddenly, we had a three-point lead. It was then Darragh Walsh who would be fouled for yet another free as he drove at the Na Piarsaigh defence yet again, and Aaron would make no mistake with the placed ball. This gave us a four-point lead and our momentum was halted after a couple of injuries, but there was still time for Na Piarsaigh to launch a comeback if momentum shifted. The next score would go our way, Aaron O’Donovan getting a block in on a Na Piarsaigh defender and beating him to the loose ball to throw the ball over the bar for his eleventh point of the game, his fourth from play. Na Piarsaigh noticed a point from play in stoppage time, we held on to take the trophy!

Na Piarsaigh had beaten us in the 2020 final, to our immense disappointment, but we turned that result around with this victory. Both sides now progress to the county quarter-final. Well done also to John Barry and his management team of Jim Maher, Éanna McGarrigle, Danny O’Sullivan, Brendan O’Shea and Natal O’Grady for all their efforts, as well as Alan Fitzgerald. Thanks to our sponsors, the Seven Sisters, for all their support and we hope there are a few more big victories to celebrate in the coming weeks!

Team: James Mason; Ciarán Downes, Evan Considine, Marc O’Shea; Jai Chaudri, Naoise McGarrigle, Jack Mullane; Kieran O’Brien (0-1), Matthew Lucey (0-1); Mikey Dillon (0-2), Brendan O’Shea, Darragh Walsh; Ryan Kelly, Brendan Meskell, Aaron O’Donovan (0-11, 0-7 frees). Subs: Liam O’Sullivan for Brendan Meskell; Roger Ryan (0-1) for Matthew Lucey; Keel Moloney for Brendan O’Shea; Brian Howard for Kieran O’Brien; Adam Butler for Ryan Kelly. Bench: Adrian Garvey, Eoin Sexton, Mícheál Cuddihy, Evan McCarthy, Danny O’Sullivan, Dylan Corrigan

U19 B HURLING SEMI-FINAL: Kildimo/Pallaskenry 1-13 Dromin/Athlacca 0-14. Congratulations to our U-19 hurlers who have qualified for the county final which will take place on Wednesday, November 3 against St. Kieran’s. This was a hard-fought victory against a very tough and dogged Dromin/Athlacca side. We put in a fine first-half display and hold a significant lead at the half-time break. With Davy Fitzgerald marshalling things excellently at centre-back, Ciarán Galvin a tower of strength at wing-back and the likes of Oran Kelly and Seán Hartigan very lively in attack, it looked as if we would see out the victory with ease, a goal from Seán the key score.

However, Dromin/Athlacca threw everything at us in the second half and pulled themselves right back into contention. We had to dig very deep to hold on and see out the victory, with some hugely impressive performances from backs such as Eoin Sexton, Marc O’Shea and Ethan Browne. But there was hard work all over the pitch and although the scores stopped flowing, we did enough to make the final! Well done to all the players and the management team of Tony O’Shea, Chris Sexton, Tommy O’Connor and Kieran McMahon and the very best of luck in the final!

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR: Next weekend sees our first fundraiser in quite some time as we plan for a ‘Spooktacular’ Halloween weekend. Keep an eye on social media and the Team App for details of events which include discos for youngsters on the Friday night; a sponsored walk/run for all ages, ‘Road to Croker’ competition for U-15s & U-17s and a Halloween Fancy Dress Ball on the Saturday; with a 7-a-side hurling competition, poc fada and bbq among the events planned for the Sunday!

FRIDAY NIGHT ACADEMY: We are delighted see the return of our Friday Night Lights academy programme in Kilcornan Hall & Astro last Friday. The academy programme covers skill development, fun games, fundamental movement and more and is suitable for children from U-7 all the way up to U-17, with different time slots for the various ages and is set to continue until Friday, December 17! Many thanks to our guest coaches Peter Nash, Barry O’Connell, Shaun Barry, Ciarán Barry, Garry Sheehan, Ross Allen and to all our club coaches for their expertise!

LOTTO: The winning numbers in this week’s lotto draw were 8, 10, 13, 32. There was no winner of the overall draw. The €25 lucky dip winners were 1. Billy Chawke (junior); 2. Franzita Whelan; 3. John Paul McNamara; 4. Margaret Davoren. The jackpot rises to €12,000 for next week’s draw.

KILTEELY DROMKEEN

FIXTURES: U21 B Hurling Championship, Group 1, Round 2 of 3: Round 2: Sarsfields vs Knockainey, 7.30pm, Friday 29th October in Doon GAA. After a fine opening day win away to St. Patricks we meet Knockainey in a game that will go a long way in determining the final look of the group. All support is greatly appreciated.

U21 HURLING: U21 B Hurling Championship, Group 1, Round 1 St. Patricks 1:05 – 2:19 Sarsfields Sunday 24th October in Rhebogue. Our U21 hurlers joined with Pallasgreen got their campaign off to a flying start on Sunday with a strong win over St.Patricks in Rhebogue. Despite the difficult conditions this time of year presents our forwards showed great form in taking their scores while our backs defended manfully with great discipline shown. All in all a very positive start for this group.

LOTTO: Last draw made 18th October 2021 Numbers drawn: 1, 17, 19, 28. No winner. Lucky Dips: Mary Traynor, Catherine O’Connell, Chloe & Philip, Eleanor O’Dwyer, Sellers Prize: William Ryan. Tickets are on sale for just €2 at Noreen's Shop in Kilteely, Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. You can play online. Best of luck to everyone buying tickets and thanks for your continued support.

DADS AND LADS: Since playing Kileedy in a recent game several other clubs in Limerick have set up their own groups for this excellent social and fitness initiative. We look forward to playing these new groups in the coming weeks and months. If you want to join, just contact any club member for once a week meet ups.

NEW ALLEY: Due to the lifting of restrictions lately, thankfully it is now possible to use our new Indoor facility. It will now be possible to book the facility and use a key fob for access. All players who have paid membership and non playing members who have paid for a fob or those who have given a 1k loan/donation are entitled to a fob. Please send an email to Kdgaadevelopment@gmail.com if you wish to receive a fob. The facility must be booked in advance, please message Johnny, 087 132 7087 to make a booking. Please ensure you have 1 or 2e coins for the electricity meter. Terms and conditions apply to the use of the facility, please read through these as they are important. You will receive this by email along with your fob.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 4-17 Cappamore 1-12. Sunday, 24 October 2021 a day that will be etched into a lot of Mungret St. Pauls members memories as the day they thought would never come but after a few years of hard work and fine tuning our players and management eventually got the club over the hurdle into the Senior ranks and after the performance against Cappamore in the TUS Gaelic Grounds it was a well deserved win. Mungret St.

No words can express the immense joy and delight this group have brought to the club, especially at this time as we are driving to get the club development started.

With improved facilities and strong membership numbers we should stay at the Senior level and see our other codes reach their top grades also. All credit to the players who put in a lot of work to get to this day and push it over the line, well done also to their driving force their management and to the supporters who were behind this team the whole way.

Team; Conor O'Brien, Liam Harrington, Ronan Kirby, Barry Duff, Matt O'Sullivan, Pa Begley, Eoin O'Doherty (0-1), Kieran O'Dowd, Rory Duff, Cian O'Brien, Brian O'Meara (1-1), Brian Barry (1-2), Paul O'Brien (0-4), Niall Mulcahy (2-1), Liam Lynch (0-8, 0-6 frees), Louis Dee, Barry O'Grady, Conor Hellewell, Conor Flahive, Mike Mullins, Eoghan Mulcahy, Conor Lenihan, Chams Jagana, Jack McCarthy, Dec Browne, Conor O'Halloran, Darragh O'Hagan, Richie Burke, Odhran O'Dwyer, Shane Barry, Cillian O'Gorman, Billy Molyneaux, Cian O'Doherty, Brendan Giltenane, Eamonn Flahive.

LADIES FOOTBALL: There was a great buzz in Mungret last weekend, where the Ladies Football Club celebrated their 30th Anniversary. There were fantastic Football blitzes for under 6, to under 12, and matches at under13 and under 14 level. In between the blitzes at 12.30 there was a colourful parade led by a lone piper and Irish Hockey Olympians and former players Róisín Upton and Naomi Carroll, also parading around was President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association Micheál Naughton. After the parade Róisín and Naomi were kind enough to share their experiences and answer any questions, sign autographs and smile for the camera.

Throughout the morning, the Raffle and Bake Sale were in full swing, where there were no leftovers. Two of the youngest members of the club, 4 year olds Aoibhín Rocca and Essie Rowe along with the most Senior Member Kathleen Murphy cut the cake. There was a big effort put in by the committee to have everything running smoothly on the day. Visiting teams for the Blitzes Adare, Ahane, Monaleen, St. Ailbes, Fergus Rovers (Clare) and MoycarkeyBorris (Tipp) all gave us great feedback. A big thank you must go out to the coaches, the referees, the parents and local businesses who donated raffle prizes, and those who made goodies for the Bake Sale. Well done to all involved. And here's to the next 30 years.

LADIES FOOTBALL GAMES: In Ladies Football this week the under 10 team played their last blitz of the season against Monaleen. They had 4 teams of 9 a side and put on a great display of Football. Well done to former players Róisín Upton and Naomi Carroll who qualified for the 2022 Hockey World Cup, during the week, Supporting them in Italy are club members Emer Conroy, Anna Campbell, Maria Campbell, Aimee and Sarah Butler. Gaelic for Mothers and Others continues every Tuesday at 8pm, in the Village pitch. New members always welcome.

JUNIOR CAMOGIE: Our Junior A 12 a side team had a super win against Ahane on Saturday. This was the last championship game of the season and they were naturally delighted to come away with the win. This competition and the summer league have been an enormous benefit to all of our players, especially the U16 and Minor teams. Full time score: MSPCamogie 3-4 (13) Ahane 2-4 (10). On Sunday our Junior team travelled to Galbally for the Championship. Both teams were very well met on the day. MSPCamogie headed strong into half time with the lead, but victory slipped away from them towards full time. In what was a very hard fought bottle, there were some superb skills shown. Well done girls, Full time score: MSPCamogie 2-12 Galbally 2-14

U14 CAMOGIE: A HUGE congratulations to the MSPCamogie U14s who are now Plate Final Champions!!!!! On Thurs 14th October our U14s headed to Banogue to face off against Kilmallock in the plate final. Kilmallock came out strong at throw-in but the MSPCamogie girls weren't long getting stuck in. With an immense performance of skill, commitment, team work and bravery on the night they came away with a 4-6 to 3point win. A really special performance from a brilliant group of girls.

Team: R McGuire, C Donnarma, C Nestor, R Walsh, N Stackpoole, J Casey, A Nealon, J Buckley, S Horgan, A Baggat, M Tobin, C Murphy, G Madigan, A McCarthy, A Nealon. Sub: G Kelly, D O'Connor, A Carey, E Hanley, N O'Carroll, A O'Dwyer, A Butler, A Hassett, I Kenny, R Ni Neil, L Horgan, H Meagher & A Boyce. Well done to the entire team, their management and of course all their parents and guardians who continue to encourage (and Taxi!) this crew in their sporting life.

OOLA

SPLIT THE POT: Winner this week Rachael Franklin who won €640 envelope sold by Gala, Oola. Envelopes are available at Londis & Gala shops in Oola, Neily's and Hogans bars, Supermacs in Tipperary town and online on Oola GAA website. €2 each or 3 for €5 Next draw will take place in Neilys bar on Friday night at 8 pm.

UNDERAGE BLITZ: A great day was had at the Willie Burns and Patsy Ryan R blitzes on Monday October 25th . There was a huge turnout at all age groups . Excellent skills on display on the day and the future is looking bright for both mens & ladies football . LGFA: Well done to the Intermediate ladies who played Fr.Casey’s in Ballybrown on Sunday last , winning with a score of 4-15 to 2~5. Unfortunately the Junior ladies finished their campaign with a loss to Mongea.

PALLASGREEN

COUNTY FINAL: Last Sunday in the TUS Gaelic Grounds the 100 year anniversary of Limerick’s All-Ireland victory was commemorated before the County Senior hurling final. Pallasgreen had a representative on the team Chris Ryan of Cross. Limerick defeated Dublin comprehensively 8-5 to 3-2 but interestingly the final was played on the 4th March 1923 and it was Limerick’s third title since 1918 and ironically it was the first time that the Liam MacCarthy was presented to the winning team. Jack Ryan of Bruff son of Chris Ryan was a special guest on the day and was introduced to the crowd, a special moment for Jack when he got his hands on the Liam MacCarthy cup 100 years on when his father was part of the winning team in 1921. Also on the day the Limerick senior hurling team that won the 1996 Munster Senior hurling championship were honoured for their 25 year anniversary and clubman Jimmy Hourigan was among those honoured. Well done to Jack and Jimmy for their magnificent achievements and wonderful ambassadors for the club.

U21 HURLING: The Sarsfield’s (Pallasgreen & Kilteely-Dromkeen) U21 Hurling team had a fine win in their start of the campaign when they defeated St Patrick’s 2-19 to 1-6 in Rhebogue last Sunday. Team; Jack Franklin, Eoghan O’Dea, Robert Corbett, Keelan O’Dea, Kyran O’Donnell, Conor McCormack, Robbie Holmes, Timmy Dillon, Aaron Greene, Brian O’Grady, Peter Delaney, Donnocha Looby, Colm McMahon, Adam Lynn. Subs; Alex Murphy Ryan, Josh McMahon, John Egan.

LOTTO: No winner Monday October 18 draw. Numbers drawn were 1,18,25,27. Lucky Dips: Lorraine O’Dwyer, T Harding, Pakie Redfern, Mary Ryan, Liz Moore. Lotto is now online, please see Facebook page for further details.

PATRICKSWELL

SENIOR HURLING: There was disappointment at the Gaelic Grounds as Patrickswell lost the County Championship Final against a strong Kilmallock team. Diarmaid Byrnes struck the first point of the match when his free sailed over the crossbar after just thirty seconds. When Kilmallock equalised quickly, Aaron Gillane was on hand to restore the Patrickswell lead. Two quick-fire scores from Graeme Mulcahy established a Kilmallock lead of 0-3 to 0-2 with five minutes on the clock. Patrickswell experienced a short period of dominance when three unanswered frees from Jason Gillane (0-2) and Aaron Gillane generated a Patrickswell advantage of 0-5 to 0-3 by the tenth minute. Kilmallock were unfazed and notched three consecutive points over the course of the next five minutes. Aaron Gillane's free steadied Patrickswell and the teams reached the first half water break level at 0-6 apiece.

When play resumed, Diarmaid Byrnes had two points sandwiched between a pair of Kilmallock points. The scoreboard clock reached the 25th minute and the teams were inseparable at 0-8 each. The Balbec were stronger in the closing minutes of the first half as Mike Houlihan helped himself to three points in six minutes, while Patrick Kirby responded for Patrickswell. The referee's whistle ended a stirring first half and Patrickswell trailed by 0-11 to 0-9. There was a spring in the Patrickswell step at the start of the second half. Jason Gillane and Jack Kelleher scored points to equalise at 0-11 all.

Although Kilmallock crept ahead with another point, Patrickswell surged ahead with four straight points in four minutes from Diarmaid Byrnes, Patrick Kirby, Thomas O'Brien and Aaron Gillane. Kilmallock responded to the 'Well challenge with a trio of points of their own. Aaron Gillane's free just before the last water break gave Patrickswell a narrow 0-16 to 0-15 lead with fifteen minutes left. The spectators were on the edge of their seats for the final quarter of the match. Kilmallock poured forward and accumulated three points in a four-minute burst. The scoreboard clock clicked to the 50th minute and Kilmallock were now 0-18 to 0-16 ahead.

Diarmaid Byrnes reduced the arrears to a single point, before Graeme Mulcahy and Aaron Gillane exchanged points. There were only six minutes left and Kilmallock were narrowly leading by 0-19 to 0-18. The decisive moment of the match occurred when Kilmallock's Oisin O'Reilly surged through the Patrickswell defence and delivered a low drive into the far corner. There was now daylight between the teams as Kilmallock led by four points at 1-19 to 0-18. Aaron Gillane's free point put the 'Well within a goal and set up an exciting finish. Sadly, Kilmallock were now in fifth gear and they closed out the match with five consecutive points in the last six minutes. The final score was 1-24 to 0-19 to Kilmallock. Hard luck to the players and management. It was a great achievement to reach the County Final.

U21 HURLING: The U-21 hurlers start their Premier Hurling Championship campaign with a match against Ahane on Friday October 29 at 7.30pm in Caherdavin.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto draw on Monday October 18 was not won. The numbers drawn were 11, 17, 20 and 21. The bonus number was 4. The €100 Lucky Dip was won by Annie c/o Mary O'Neill and the €20 prizes were claimed by Michael Byrnes, Lucy & Sadie Normoyle, John O'Mahoney, Alannah c/o Mary O'Neill and Ann O'Donoghue. This week's jackpot is €9,200.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

UNDERAGE: Hard luck to our U15 amalgamation of South Liberties and Crecora- Manister who lost out to St. Kieran’s last Saturday in their County Football Final on a score line of 1-04 to 0-05. Great prospect ahead and many thanks to all the Mentors and players for the hard work all year. Our underage academy will be starting again on November 12th and continue every Friday evening up until Christmas. Keep as eye on our social media for updates.

U21 HURLING: Great start for our men V Belville Gaels last Sunday. Final Score 0-22 to 2-12.

SENIOR HURLING: Congratulations to Kilmallock on winning the County Final last Sunday in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. South Liberties were not far off the mark when we played Kilmallock in the quarter final and we can only look forward and improve now for 2022. The Limerick GAA had a fitting tribute at the Gaelic Grounds for the 1921 Limerick ancestors of that All Ireland Winning Team and also honouring the Limerick hurlers of 1996 when they won the Munster Final 25 years ago. Included on that team were our own Nash brothers Declan and Mike, so well done to Limerick GAA on this momentous occasion for Limerick hurling by recognising their significant role in our history.

CLUB GEAR: Anyone wishing to purchase club gear for Christmas can do so by logging onto O Neill’s and typing South Liberties or click on the Blue Shop Now button on Facebook.