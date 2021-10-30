Two Limerick junior football championship finals this Saturday afternoon

THERE are two Limerick club junior football championship finals this Saturday afternoon.

West Limerick rivals Fr Caseys and Newcastle West clash in the Woodlands House Hotel Premier JAFC Final in Tournafulla at 3pm and Feenagh-Kilmeedy and Camogue Rovers meet in the The Woodlands House Hotel JAFC Final in Mick Neville Park at 2pm.

Fr Caseys and Newcastle West battle to earn promotion into the county IFC ranks - ironically to replace a side from another senior club, Monaleen.

When the sides met in the group stages, the Abbeyfeale men were 3-6 to 0-9 winners in the newly created third tier of Limerick club football.

Fr Caseys have also beaten Kilteely-Dromkeen and Croom, while Newcastle West overcame Monagea and Mountcollins.

Fr Caseys last won a county junior A crown in 2007 and will have three players from that team bidding for a second medal - Billy Quirke, Sean Scannell and Sean Harnett.

Fr Caseys are captained by Pa O'Connor and the men in blue and white have experience in the form of Seamus Lenihan, Kevin O’Connor and Thomas Cahill - all Limerick SFC winners in 2006, while youth comes in the form of Cathal Harnett, Sam Quigley, Diarmuid Buckley and Eoghan O’Connell.

Newcastle West won a county Junior B title back in 2012. They are captained by Sean Ivess, with Thomas Quilligan another with senior experience. Also prominent for the men in black and white will be Ruadhan O'Connor, Brian Foley, Chris Neville and Michael Blashkov.

As both Fr Caseys and Newcastle West are second string sides from senior clubs, they can't progress to the Munster club JAFC. Mountcollins will represent Limerick after a play-off win over Croom and they will play the Tipperary champions at a Limerick venue in a December 4/5 quarter final.

Purchase tickets for Fr Caseys v Newcastle West here

Also this Saturday afternoon is the JAFC final meeting of Camogue Rovers and Feenagh-Kilmeedy to determine who replaces Hospital-Herbertstown in the 2022 Premier JAFC.

Feenagh-Kilmeedy won the JBFC back in 2013 - beating Camogue Rovers in the semi final by one point.

Feenagh-Kilmeedy lost this season's county league final to Ballybricken-Bohermore.

The men in blue have key experience in captain Daniel Gayer, Bryan Hannigan, John O’Gorman and Ger O’Gorman - all who played with Dromcollogher-Broadford in the 2016 county SFC final as isolated players. Feenagh-Kilmeedy are also bolstered by the addition of Patrick Donnelly, who won seven senior titles and a 2018 JBFC title with Drom-Broadford before joining Feenagh-Kilmeedy.

Feenagh-Kilmeedy beat St Patricks, South Liberties, Adare and Banogue to reach this final.

Camogue Rovers beat Adare, Ahane, St Patricks and Ballybricken-Bohermore to reach the final.

Camogue Rovers lost the south Junior A league final earlier this season.

They are appearing in a first county football final since their 1995 JBFC final loss to Cappagh. The are jointly captained by Anthony Punch and Peader McCarthy. Key players for the men in green and gold will be Michael O'Donnell, Anthony Neylon and Andrew O'Neill.

Purchase tickets for Camogue Rovers v Feenagh-Kilmeedy here