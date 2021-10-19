Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures - October 20 to October 28

This is a busy spell for club and schools rugby fixtures
Limerick rugby fixtures for period from Wednesday, October 20 to Wednesday, October 27.
Wednesday, October 20
Schools Senior Cup Group A: Munster CSP v C.B.C., Lansdowne, 7pm;
St. Munchin's v Crescent College Comp., Corbally, 2pm;
Group B: Castletroy College v Bandon Grammar School, Castletroy;
Glenstal Abbey v Ardscoil Rís, Glenstal;
Schools Junior Cup Group A: Glenstal Abbey v P.B.C., Glenstal;
St. Munchin's v Crescent College Comp., Corbally, 3pm;
Group B: Castletroy College v Rockwell College, Castletroy;
Munster CSP v Ardscoil Rís, Tom Clifford Park, 6.30pm;
Bowen Shield North: St. Munchin's v Crescent College Comp., Corbally, 12.30pm;
Bowen Shield South: Rockwell College v P.B.C., Rockwell;
Schools McCarthy Cup A: C.B.C. v Castletroy College, Lansdowne;
Crescent College Comp. v Ardscoil Rís, Crescent Comp., 1.30pm;
P.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Wilton;
McCarthy Cup B Section 1: C.B.C. v Castletroy College, Lansdowne;
Crescent College Comp. v Ardscoil Rís, Crescent Comp., 1.30pm;
P.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Wilton;
Section 2: Villiers School v Glenstal Abbey, Villiers;
King Cup: Mungret C.S. v Ennis C.S., Dooradoyle, 1.30pm;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell, Ardscoil Rís;
Ardscoil Rís B v Rockwell B, Ardscoil Rís;
Thursday, October 21
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Shannon v Old Crescent, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Mungret Cup: Colaiste Choilm v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, Ballincollig, 12pm;
Mungret Shield: Colaiste Choilm v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, Ballincollig, 12pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Bruff v Ennis, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm;
Friday, October 22
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup Semi-Final: Garryowen v Cashel, Dooradoyle, 8pm;
Senior Seconds League Group C: Sunday's Well v Clonmel, Musgrave Park, 8.15pm;
Gleeson League A: Richmond v Shannon, Canal Bank, 7.30pm;
South Junior 2 League: Clonakilty v Cork Constitution, The Vale, 7.30pm;
Highfield v Bandon, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
O'Brien Cup: Intermediate School v St. Patrick's College (Castleisland), Killorglin, 12.30pm;
Mungret Cup: High School CBS v Midleton College, Clonmel, 1pm;
Mungret Shield: High School CBS v Midleton College, Clonmel, 1pm;
North Under 17 Development League: U.L. Bohemian v Ballina-Killaloe, Annacotty, 7pm;
North Under 15 League Section 1: Nenagh Ormond v Ennis, Nenagh, 7.30pm;
South Under 14 League Group B: Clonakilty Red v Kanturk, The Vale, 8pm;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v St. Michael's College, Lansdowne, 5.45pm;
C.B.C. B v St. Michael's College B, Lansdowne, 5.45pm;
Saturday, October 23
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Cooke v Blackrock College, Shaws Bridge, 5pm;
Galwegians v Suttonians, Crowley Park, 5pm;
Old Belvedere v Ballincollig, Ollie Campbell Park, 5pm;
Railway Union v U.L. Bohemian, Willow Lodge, 5pm;
Wicklow v Malone, Ashtown Lane, 5pm;
Energia All Ireland Junior Cup: Ashbourne v Clogher Valley, Ashbourne;
Ballyclare v Gorey, Ballyclare;
Creggs v Kilfeacle, Creggs;
Dromore v Suttonians, Dromore;
Mallow v Westport, Mallow;
Seapoint v Enniskillen, Seapoint;
Thomond v Connemara, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Tuam v Newcastle West, Tuam;
Gleeson League A: Ardscoil Old Boys v Garryowen, 4GUL;
St. Senan’s v Bruff, Jim Slattery Park;
Gleeson League B: Listowel v Old Crescent, Listowel;
Newcastle West v Tralee, Newcastle West;
Presentation v Thomond, Rathuard;
U.L. Bohemian-Newport v Young Munster, Annacotty;
Gleeson League C: Carrick-on-Suir v Clanwilliam, Carrick-on-Suir;
Fethard v Cashel, Fethard;
Kilfeacle v Thurles, Kilfeacle;
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Garryowen v Highfield, Dooradoyle;
Young Munster v Dolphin-Sunday's Well, Tom Clifford Park;
Club Under 18 Conference 2: Listowel-Tralee v Newcastle West, Listowel, 10.30am;
Club Under 16 Conference 4: Skibbereen v Crosshaven, Skibbereen, 12pm;
South Under 16 Group B: Bandon v Clonakilty Red, Bandon, 12pm;
South Under 14 League Group A: Bandon v Bantry Bay, Bandon, 11am;
Dolphin v Clonakilty Green, Musgrave Park, 11am;
Group B: Mallow v Fermoy, Mallow, 12pm;
Group C: Cobh Pirates v Youghal, Cobh, 2.30pm;
Muskerry v Ballincollig, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Old Christians v Cork Constitution, Rathcooney, 2pm;
Group D: Douglas v Midleton, Castletreasure, 12pm;
Kinsale v Mitchelstown, Kinsale, 11am;
Sunday's Well v Crosshaven, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Girls Under 16 League Conference 1: Ballina-Killaloe v Shannon, Clairsford, 11am;
Kilrush v Ennis, Kilrush, 11am;
Conference 2: Carrick-Thurles v Bruff, tbc, 11am;
Fethard v Mallow-Mitchelstown, Fethard, 11am;
Conference 3: Cobh Pirates v Tralee, Cobh, 11am;
Dolphin-Midleton-Youghal v Killarney, Musgrave Park, 2.30pm;
Conference 4: Bantry Bay v Ballincollig, Bantry, 11am;
Skibbereen v Clonakilty, Skibbereen, 11am;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 1: Clonakilty Red v Skibbereen, The Vale, 10.30am;
Dunmanway-Bantry Bay v Clonakilty Green, tbc, 10.30am;
Killarney v Iveragh Eagles, Killarney, 10.30am;
Conference 2: Ennis v Nenagh Ormond, Ennis, 10.30am;
Kilrush v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilrush, 10.30am;
Old Crescent v U.L. Bohemian, Takumi Park, 10.30am;
Conference 3: Bruff-Garryowen v Waterpark, tbc, 10.30am;
Carrick-Thurles v Midleton-Youghal, tbc, 10.30am;
Conference 4: Dolphin v Ballincollig, Musgrave Park, 4.30pm;
Under 19 Friendly: P.B.C. v Blackrock College, Wilton, 12pm;
P.B.C. B v Blackrock College B, Wilton, 12pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Dolphin v Kinsale, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Highfield v Skibbereen, Woodleigh Park, 1pm;
Under 13 Friendly: Highfield v Waterpark, Woodleigh Park, 1pm;
Sunday, October 24
Munster Junior League Conference C: Mitchelstown v Scariff, Mitchelstown;
Conference E: Youghal v Dunmanway, Youghal;
Women's Munster Senior Cup: Dolphin v Kerry, Musgrave Park, 1pm;
Women's Munster League Division 1: Tipperary v Shannon-LIT, Thurles, 1pm;
Division 2: Ballincollig v Waterpark, Tanner Park, 1pm;
Bantry Bay v Skibbereen, Bantry, 1pm;
Club Under 16 Conference 5: Kanturk v Douglas-Muskerry, Kanturk, 12pm;
East Under 14 League Group A: Clonmel v Thurles, Clonmel, 11am;
Kilfeacle v Clanwilliam, Kilfeacle, 11am;
Group B: Fethard v Waterpark, Fethard, 11am;
Waterford City v Dungarvan, Waterford, 11am;
North Under 15 League Section 1: Old Crescent v Garryowen, Takumi Park, 11.30am;
Shannon Black v Charleville-Newcastle West, Coonagh, 11.30am;
Section 2: U.L. Bohemian v Shannon Blue, Annacotty, 2pm;
Young Munster v Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff-St. Mary's, Derryknockane, 2pm;
North Under 13 Development League: Ballina-Killaloe v Newcastle West, Clairsford, 11.30am;
Bruff v Shannon Blue, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Ennis v Garryowen, Ennis, 11.30am;
Nenagh Ormond v Shannon Black, Nenagh, 11am;
Scariff-St. Mary's v Old Crescent, Grove Island, 11.30am;
Thomond-Richmond v Kilrush, Kilrush, 11.30am;
U.L. Bohemian v Young Munster, Annacotty, 12.30pm;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 4: Mallow-Mitchelstown v Kanturk, Mallow, 12pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Ennis v Corinthians, Ennis, 12pm;
St. Senan's v Loughrea, Jim Slattery Park, 12pm;
Waterford-Carrick v Cashel-Thurles, Carrick-on-Suir, 12pm;
Under 14 Friendly: U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond, Annacotty, 1pm;
Wednesday, October 27
Bowen Shield North: Castletroy College v Ardscoil Rís, Castletroy, 11am;
Thursday, October 28
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Terenure College, Crescent Comp., 12.30pm;
Crescent College Comp. B v Terenure College B, Crescent Comp., 12.30pm;
