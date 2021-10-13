Limerick hurling heroes set for a celebratory team holiday in the Caribbean sunshine

THE Limerick senior hurlers are Barbados bound on their celebratory team holiday later this month.

John Kiely’s All-Ireland SHC winners will depart Ireland on Saturday October 30 for a week-long stay in the Caribbean sunshine.

Limerick had a 58-strong traveling group on All-Ireland SHC final day in Croke Park on August 22 - a 35-man panel of players, a 21-member management and two County Board officers and almost all are understood to be travelling on the holiday.

After ending a 45 year wait for Liam MacCarthy Cup glory in 2018, the panel were treated to a two week holiday in Mexico’s Cancun just after Christmas and into the New Year. Limerick GAA fund-raising across the previous months, paid for the luxurious stay.

Then in October 2019, team sponsor JP McManus expressed his thanks to John Kiely’s panel with a holiday to Sandy Lane in Barbados.

Limerick then went unbeaten through 2020 to win Munster and National League titles and Munster and All-Ireland Championship crowns. However, with the world gripped by Covid-19 there was no foreign foray for the all-conquering hurlers.

This season they retained both the Munster and All-Ireland championship titles and now reap the rewards of their success with a team holiday in splendid sunshine this Halloween.

The Barbados holiday won't impact the Limerick club championships with the county senior and both intermediate championship finals on the Bank Holiday weekend, October 23-24, and the varying Munster club championships don't commence until November 27-28.