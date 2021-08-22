Search our Archive

22/08/2021

Limerick's 58-strong group of players and management on All-Ireland hurling final day

Limerick's 58-strong group of players and management on All-Ireland hurling final day

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK will have a 58-strong traveling group on All-Ireland SHC final day in Croke Park.

There is a 35-man panel of players, a 21 member management and two County Board officers.

The starting Limerick team was confirmed after training on Friday evening - details here

There are 17 different clubs represented across the players with teenagers Cathal O’Neill and Colin Coughlan the only hurlers chasing a first All-Ireland SHC medal.

A total of 22 players are hoping to win a third All-Ireland medal.

There is one notable absentee from the Limerick management – long serving physio Mark van Drumpt died after a long illness in February. He was the lead physiotherapist for the  All-Ireland title wins in 2018 and 2020.

PLAYERS: Captain Declan Hannon, and Ronan Connolly (both Adare); Vice captain Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes, Aaron Gillane, Jason Gillane (all Patrickswell); David Dempsey, Mike Casey, Peter Casey, William O’Donoghue, Conor Boylan, Jerome Boylan, Adrian Breen (all Na Piarsaigh); Richie English, Pat Ryan, Darragh O’Donovan, Barry Murphy (all Doon); Barry Hennessy, Graeme Mulcahy, Robbie Hanley, Aaron Costello (all Kilmallock); Dan Morrissey and Tom Morrissey (both Ahane); Kyle Hayes and Darren O'Connell (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Barry Nash (South Liberties), Sean Finn (Bruff), Nickie Quaid (Effin), Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister).

MANAGEMENT: John Kiely (manager), Paul Kinnerk (hurling coach), Donal O’Grady, Aonghus O’Brien and Alan Cunningham (all coach-selectors), Mikey Kiely (strength and conditioning coach), Timmy Houlihan (goalkeeping coach), Alan Feely (assistant goalkeeping coach), Caroline Currid (performance psychologist), Dr James Ryan (doctor), Mark Melbourne and Sean McAuliffe (both physios), Adrian Kearns (masseur), Eoin Murray (nutritionist), Conor McCarthy (liaison officer), Ger O’Connell (kitman), Eibhear O’Dea (logistics), Seanie O’Donnell (video analyst), Kieran Hickey, Denny Ahern and Ruairi Maher (all stats), John Cregan (Limerick GAA chairman), Mike O’Riordan (Limerick GAA secretary).

