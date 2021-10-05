Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures - October 6 to October 13

This is a busy period for Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures
LIMERICK club rugby fixtures from Wednesday, October 6 to Wednesday, October 13.
Wednesday, October 6
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Shannon v Garryowen, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Under 15 McCarthy Cup: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Lansdowne;
Crescent College Comp. v St. Munchin's, Crescent Comp;
Rockwell v Castletroy College, Rockwell;
Under 15 McCarthy Cup B Section 1: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Lansdowne;
Crescent College Comp. v St. Munchin's, Crescent Comp;
Rockwell v Castletroy College, Rockwell;
Section 2: Glenstal Abbey School v Bandon Grammar School, Glenstal;
Under 19 Friendly: Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell, Ardscoil Rís, 2pm;
Bandon Grammar School v Midleton College, Bandon, 2pm;
Castletroy College v Crescent College Comp., Castletroy;
Newtown School v Good Council (New Ross), Newtown, 1pm;
Methodist College v Rockwell, Dublin;
Under 18 Friendly: Castletroy College v Crescent College Comp., Castletroy;
P.B.C. v C.B.C., Wilton;
Under 17 Friendly: St. Munchin's v Clongowes, Corbally;
Under 16 Friendly: Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell, Coonagh, 2pm;
P.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School, Wilton;
St. Munchin's v Castletroy College, Corbally;
St. Munchin's B v Castletroy College B, Corbally;
Villiers School v Glenstal Abbey, Villiers, 1.30pm;
Under 15 Friendly: C.B.C. C v P.B.C. C, Lansdowne;
Rockwell v Castletroy College, Rockwell;
Rockwell B v Castletroy College B, Rockwell;
Under 14 Friendly: Bandon Grammar School v Midleton College, Bandon, 2pm;
Thursday, October 7
Under 19 Friendly: Villiers School v St. Clement's, Villiers, 12pm;
Friday, October 8
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: U.C.D. v Dublin University, Belfield, 8pm;
Division 2A: Cashel v Nenagh Ormond, Spafield, 8pm;
Junior 2 League South: Bandon v Mallow, Bandon, 8pm;
Cork Constitution v U.C.C., Temple Hill, 7.30pm;
Dolphin v Clonakilty, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm;
Muskerry v Highfield, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Under 15 McCarthy Cup B Section 2: Villiers School v St. Clement's, Villiers, 12.30pm;
North Under 17 Development League: U.L. Bohemian v Newport, Annacotty, 7pm;
Club Under 16 Conference 5: Ballincollig v Dolphin, Tanner Park, 7pm;
Conference 6: Clonmel v Dungarvan, Clonmel, 7pm;
South Under 14 League Group B: Highfield v Clonakilty Red, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Under 13 Friendly: Cobh Pirates v Kanturk, Cobh, 7.30pm;
Midleton v Old Christians, Towns Park, 7.30pm;
Saturday, October 9
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Clontarf, Ballymacarn Park;
Cork Constitution v Young Munster, Temple Hill;
Garryowen v U.C.C., Dooradoyle;
Terenure College v Lansdowne, Lakelands Park;
Division 1B: City of Armagh v Old Belvedere, Palace Grounds;
Naas v Malone, Forenaughts;
Navan v Highfield, Balreask Old;
Shannon v Banbridge, Thomond Park;
St. Mary's College v Old Wesley, Templeville Road;
Division 2A: Ballymena v Buccaneers, Eaton Park;
Dolphin v Rainey Old Boys, Musgrave Park;
M.U. Barnhall v U.L. Bohemian, Parsonstown;
Old Crescent v Queens University, Rosbrien;
Division 2B: Ballina v Blackrock College, Heffernan Park;
Dungannon v Sligo, Stevenson Park;
Galway Corinthians v Belfast Harlequins, Corinthian Park;
Malahide v Greystones, Estuary Road;
Wanderers v Galwegians, Merrion Road;
Division 2C: Bruff v Skerries, Kilballyowen Park;
City of Derry v Enniscorthy, Judges Road;
Clonmel v Bangor, Ardgaoithe;
Midleton v Sunday's Well, Towns Park;
Omagh Academicals v Tullamore, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields;
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Ballincollig v Galwegians, Tanner Park, 2pm;
Blackrock College v Wicklow, Stradbrook, 5pm;
Malone v Railway Union, Gibson Park, 5pm;
Suttonians v Cooke, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds, 5pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Old Belvedere, UL Arena, 5pm;
Munster Junior League Conference B: Crosshaven v Skibbereen, Crosshaven, 6.30pm;
Conference D: Ballincollig v Tralee, Tanner Park, 4.30pm;
Conference E: Chorca Dhuibhne v Douglas, Ballydavid, 2pm;
Junior 2 Friendly: Listowel v Shannon, Listowel, 12pm;
Thomond v Ardscoil Old Boys, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Club Under 18 Conference 3: Clanwilliam v Kilfeacle, Clanwilliam Park, 12pm;
Conference 4: Bantry Bay v Crosshaven, Bantry, 12.30pm;
Clonakilty v Kinsale, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Skibbereen v Bandon, Skibbereen, 11am;
Conference 5: Cork Constitution v Carrigaline-Dolphin, Mahon, 12pm;
Charleville v Highfield, Charleville, 11am;
Sunday's Well v Ballincollig, Musgrave Park, 1.30pm;
Conference 6: Dungarvan v Fermoy, Dungarvan, 12pm;
Waterford City/Carrick-on-Suir v Mitchelstown, Waterford, 12pm;
Conference 7: Cobh Pirates v Old Christians, Cobh, 1.30pm;
Kanturk v Muskerry, Kanturk, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Conference 2: Castleisland v Chorca Dhuibhne, Castleisland, 1pm;
Newcastle West v Killarney, Newcastle West, 1pm;
Conference 3: Thurles v Bruff, Thurles, 5.30pm;
Conference 4: Clonakilty Red v Bandon, The Vale, 2pm;
Kinsale v Bantry Bay, Kinsale, 12pm;
Conference 5: Highfield v Clonakilty Green, Woodleigh Park, 11am;
Muskerry v Cork Constitution, Ballyanly, 2pm;
Conference 6: Fermoy v Waterpark, Fermoy, 1pm;
Youghal v Carrick-on-Suir, Youghal, 12pm;
Conference 7: Mallow v Sunday's Well, Mallow, 12pm;
Mitchelstown v Cobh Pirates, Mitchelstown, 2pm;
South Under 14 League Group A: Bantry Bay v Dolphin, Bantry, 12pm;
Skibbereen v Bandon, Skibbereen, 2pm;
Group B: Kanturk v Mallow, Kanturk, 12pm;
Group C: Cork Constitution v Muskerry, Temple Hill, 12pm;
Old Christians v Youghal, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Group D: Crosshaven v Kinsale, Crosshaven, 12pm;
Douglas v Mitchelstown, Castletreasure, 12pm;
Midleton v Sunday's Well, Towns Park, 12.30pm;
West Under 14 League: Castleisland v Killarney Black, Castleisland, 3pm;
Chorca Dhuibhne v Killorglin, An Carraig, 12pm;
Killarney Red v Abbeyfeale, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Tralee v Listowel, Tralee, 12.30pm;
Under 19 Friendly: C.B.C. v Cork Constitution, Lansdowne, 11am;
Under 16 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Corinthians, Crescent Comp., 12pm;
P.B.C. v St. Mary's College, Wilton, 12pm;
P.B.C. B v St. Mary's College B, Wilton, 12pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Blackrock College v P.B.C., Dublin, 11am;
Blackrock College B v P.B.C. B, Dublin, 11am;
Blackrock College C v P.B.C. C, Dublin, 11am;
Blackrock College D v P.B.C. D, Dublin, 11am;
Girls Under 16 League Conference 1: Kilrush v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilrush, 11am;
Shannon v Ennis, Coonagh, 11am;
Conference 2: Bruff v Mallow/Mitchelstown, Kilballyowen Park, 11am;
Fethard v Carrick-on-Suir/Thurles, Fethard, 11am;
Conference 3: Cobh Pirates v Dolphin-Midleton-Youghal, Cobh, 11am;
Killarney v Tralee, Killarney, 11am;
Conference 4: Ballincollig v Clonakilty, Tanner Park, 11am;
Skibbereen v Bantry Bay, Skibbereen, 11am;
Girls Under 14 Friendly: Skibbereen v Clonakilty, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Sunday, October 10
Munster Junior League Conference A: Abbeyfeale v Galbally, Abbeyfeale;
Richmond v Clanwilliam, Canal Bank;
St. Senan's v Kilfeacle, Jim Slattery Park;
Thomond v Newcastle West, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Conference B: Bandon v Old Christians, Bandon;
Muskerry v Mallow, Ballyanly;
Waterpark v Clonakilty, Ballinakill;
Conference C: Dungarvan v Fethard, Dungarvan;
Ennis v St. Mary's, Ennis;
Mitchelstown v Scariff, Mitchelstown;
Waterford City v Thurles, Waterford;
Conference D: Cobh Pirates v Killorglin, Cobh;
Kanturk v Fermoy, Kanturk;
Kinsale v Charleville, Kinsale;
Conference E: Bantry Bay v Killarney, Bantry;
Dunmanway v Castleisland, Dunmanway;
Senior Seconds South Group B: Cashel v Cork Constitution, Cashel;
Womens Division 2 League: Skibbereen v Ballincollig, Skibbereen, 1pm;
Waterpark v U.L. Bohemian, Ballinakill, 1pm;
Womens Friendly: Tipperary v Munster Development XV, Thurles;
Club Under 18 Conference 1: Kilrush v Old Crescent, Kilrush, 12pm;
Shannon v Young Munster, Coonagh, 12pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Garryowen, Annacotty, 12pm;
Conference 2: Castleisland-Killorglin v Killarney, Killorglin, 11am;
Listowel-Tralee v Abbeyfeale, Listowel, 12pm;
Newcastle West v Chorca Dhuibhne, Newcastle West, 11am;
Conference 3: Bruff v Ennis, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;
Cashel-Thurles v Nenagh Ormond, Thurles, 12pm;
Conference 7: Midleton v Mallow, Towns Park, 11am;
Club Under 16 Conference 1: Kilrush v St. Marys-Richmond-U.L. Bohemian, Kilrush, 12pm;
St. Senan's v Garryowen, Jim Slattery Park, 12pm;
Young Munster v Shannon, Derryknockane, 12pm;
Conference 2: Tralee v Abbeyfeale-Listowel, Tralee, 11am;
Conference 3: Cashel v Ennis, Cashel, 12pm;
Fethard v Clanwilliam-Galbally- Kilfeacle, Fethard, 12pm;
Conference 7: Old Christians v Midleton, Rathcooney, 12pm;
East Under 14 League Group A: Cashel v Clonmel, Cashel, 11am;
Thurles v Kilfeacle, Thurles, 11am;
Group B: Carrick-on-Suir v Fethard, Carrick-on-Suir, 11am;
Waterpark v Waterford City, Ballinakill, 11am;
North Under 15 League Section 1: Ennis v Garryowen, Ennis, 11.30am;
Newcastle West v Old Crescent, Newcastle West, 11.30am;
Shannon Black v Nenagh Ormond, Coonagh, 11.30am;
Section 2: Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff-St. Mary's v U.L. Bohemian, Grove Island, 2pm;
Bruff v Shannon Blue, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
North Under 13 Development League: Newcastle West v Garryowen, Newcastle West, 11.30am;
Nenagh Ormond v Ballina-Killaloe, Nenagh, 10am;
Old Crescent v Bruff, Rosbrien, 11.30am;
Shannon Blue v Kilrush, Coonagh, 11am;
U.L. Bohemian v Shannon Black, Annacotty, 1pm;
Young Munster v Ennis, Derryknockane, 11am;
South Under 14 League Group C: Ballincollig v Cobh Pirates, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Group D: Douglas v Mitchelstown, Castletreasure, 11am;
Under 14 Friendly: Nenagh Ormond v Garryowen Blue, Nenagh, 12pm;
Old crescent v Shannon, Rosbrien, 10am;
Monday, October 11
Senior Seconds League Group A: Garryowen v Nenagh Ormond, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm;
Old Crescent v Shannon, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Young Munster, Annacotty, 7.30pm;
Group B: Dolphin v Highfield, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm;
Group C: Bruff v Clonmel, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm;
Midleton v Sunday's Well, Towns Park, 7.30pm;
Wednesday, October 13
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Highfield v Dolphin-Sunday's Well, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Old Crescent v U.L. Bohemian, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
Shannon v Young Munster, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
U.C.C. v Cork Constitution, Mardyke, 7.30pm;
Schools Senior Cup Group A: Crescent College Comp. v Munster CSP, tbc, 6.30pm;
Rockwell v St. Munchin's, Rockwell;
Group B: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College, Ardscoil Rís;
Bandon Grammar School v P.B.C., Bandon;
Schools Junior Cup Group A: Crescent College Comp. v Glenstal Abbey, Crescent Comp.;
P.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School, Wilton;
Group B: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College, Ardscoil Rís;
Rockwell v C.B.C., Rockwell;
Schools McCarthy Cup A: Castletroy College v Ardscoil Rís, Castletroy;
P.B.C. v Crescent College Comp., Wilton;
St. Munchin’s v Rockwell College, Corbally;
Section 1: Castletroy College v Ardscoil Rís, Castletroy;
P.B.C. v Crescent College Comp., Wilton;
St. Munchin’s v Rockwell College, Corbally;
Section 2: Bandon Grammar School v Villiers, Bandon, 1pm;
St. Clement's v Glenstal Abbey, St. Clement's;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey School v High School CBS, Glenstal;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: Mungret C.S. v Villiers, tbc, 1.30pm;
Blackrock College v P.B.C., Dublin, 12pm;
Blackrock College B v P.B.C. B, Dublin, 12pm;
School Under 15 Friendly: St. Munchin’s C v Rockwell College C, Corbally;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Bandon Grammar School v C.B.C., Bandon;
Bandon Grammar School B v C.B.C. B, Bandon;
Glenstal Abbey School v High School CBS, Glenstal;
St. Munchin’s v P.B.C., Corbally, 1.30pm;
St. Munchin’s B v P.B.C. B, Corbally, 1.30pm;
St. Munchin’s C v P.B.C. C, Corbally, 1.30pm;
Kilkenny College v Rockwell College, Kilkenny;
Kilkenny College B v Rockwell College B, Kilkenny;
Kilkenny College C v Rockwell College C, Kilkenny;
