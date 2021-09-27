Search

27/09/2021

LGBTQ+ pride colours feature in new GAA jersey launched by University of Limerick

LGBTQ+ pride colours feature in new GAA jersey launched by University of Limerick

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE GAA club in the University of Limerick launched it's new 2021/22 jersey this Monday afternoon.

GAA President Larry McCarthy and President of University of Limerick, Professor Kerstin Mey launched the new jersey, which will feature the LGBTQ+ pride colours. 

The LGBTQ+ colours will be a permanent feature of the UL GAA Club jersey, which also features the logo of JIGSAW, a free non-judgemental and confidential mental health support service for young people.

“The UL GAA Club has been in existence since the 1970s and I am very proud that our club jersey is the first in Ireland to feature the LGBTQ+ pride colours," said Professor Mey at the launch.

"A university is the natural home of equality, diversity and inclusion. Students from all parts of the world, from a huge variety of different cultures, backgrounds, creeds, and orientations come together to learn, live, play sport and recreate on our campus. We work hard to ensure that the UL environment is such that our students leave us not only as successful graduates in their chosen discipline but as civic minded citizens with a global and inclusive mind set," said the President of University of Limerick.

GAA President Larry McCarthy is a former member of the UL GAA club.

“I am delighted to see that the mantra of the GAA, ‘Where we all Belong’ is manifested in the ethos and re-design of jersey of UL GAA Club," said McCarthy, a UL graduate.

"Sport, like a university, is a natural home of equality where neither class, nor creed, nor colour, nor orientation, nor ability, should impact on participation. Playing the game quickly eliminates barriers between teammates and teams, and the GAA is proud of its philosophy that sport is indeed for all. I commend the UL GAA Club in being to the fore in propagating the GAA mantra," said the GAA President.

The University of Limerick GAA Club was established initially in the National College of Physical Education in the 1970s. The club grew and developed through the transformations from Thomond college to the National institute of Higher Education, to the University of Limerick. UL GAA club has gone from strength to strength, competing in hurling, football, ladies’ football and camogie. It now fields over 17 teams each year and has approximately 1,000 student members.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media