21/09/2021

Prominent Limerick greyhound family puts racing memorabilia on display

Pictured at the handover in Limerick Greyhound Stadium were Pat Herbert, Director of Regulation, GRI; John Flynn; Dan Flynn and Gerard Dollard, CEO, Greyhound Racing Ireland.

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK racing greyhound owners Dan and John Flynn this week presented a range of greyhound memorabilia to Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) for public display at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. 

As well as being well known in business circles across Limerick City, the Flynn family has a long association with greyhound racing in the Mid-West.

Dan Flynn is former Chair of Limerick Greyhound Stadium Advisory Committee, while his father James J. Flynn was also a lifelong greyhound owner. 

Amongst the memorabilia being displayed at Limerick Greyhound Stadium is a set of pictures and descriptions of ‘Fifty Famous Greyhounds’ - an initiative by the cigarette company John Player and Sons - in 1935. 

An identity card from 1933 belonging to James J. Flynn’s greyhound, First Page, is also being displayed. First Page was one of the first greyhounds to run at the Markets Field in Limerick.

