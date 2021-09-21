Limerick club rugby fixtures - September 22 to September 29

This is a busy period for Limerick rugby clubs and schools
Limerick club rugby fixtures for the period from Wednesday, September 22 to Wednesday, September 29.
Wednesday, September 22
North Under 20 League Section A: Bruff v Young Munster, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm;
Section B: Ennis v Garryowen, Ennis, 7.30pm;
North Under 17 Development League: Ennis v Newport, Ennis, 6.30pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Crescent College Comp v Bandon Grammar School, Crescent Comp., 2pm;
Glenstal Abbey v Ardscoil Rís, Glenstal;
Rockwell v Castletroy College, Rockwell;
Rockwell B v Castletroy College B, Rockwell;
St. Munchin's v Kilkenny College, Corbally;
St. Munchin's B v Kilkenny College B, Corbally;
Under 18 Friendly: Crescent College Comp v Bandon Grammar School, Crescent Comp., 12.30pm;
Youghal v Dungarvan, Youghal, 8pm;
Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School, Lansdowne;
Crescent College Comp v Castletroy College, Crescent Comp;
St. Munchin's v Ardscoil Rís, Corbally, 1pm;
Kilkenny College v Rockwell, Kilkenny, 1pm;
Kilkenny College B v Rockwell B, Kilkenny, 1pm;
North Munster v South Munster, Dooradoyle, 6.15pm;
East Munster v West Munster, Dooradoyle, 7.15pm;
Schools Under 15 Friendly: Ardscoil Rís v St. Munchin's, Ardscoil Rís, 1.45pm;
Rockwell v Kilkenny College, Rockwell, 1.30pm;
Rockwell B v Kilkenny College B, Rockwell, 1.30pm;
Rockwell C v Kilkenny College C, Rockwell, 1.30pm;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: St Munchin's v Crescent Comp, Corbally, 2pm;
St Munchin's B v Crescent Comp B, Corbally, 2pm;
Under 13 Friendly: Waterpark Red v New Ross, Ballinakill, 7pm;
Thursday, September 23
North Under 20 League Section B: Old Crescent v U.L. Bohemian, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Fermoy v Mallow, Fermoy, 7.30pm;
Friday, September 24
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Wicklow v Old Belvedere, Ashtown Lane, 8pm;
Junior Friendly: Cork Constitution v Douglas, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;
Highfield v Dolphin, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Carrick-on-Suir - Waterford City v Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, 8pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Cobh Pirates v Midleton, Cobh, 7pm;
Saturday, September 25
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Ballincollig v Suttonians, Tanner Park, 3pm;
Blackrock College v Railway Union, Stradbrook;
Malone v Galwegians, Gibson Park;
U.L. Bohemian v Cooke, UL Arena, 3pm;
Munster Junior Clubs Challenge Cup: Bandon v Richmond, Bandon, 6.30pm;
Clonakilty v Mallow, The Vale, 6pm;
McInerney Cup: Richmond v Thomond, Canal Bank;
Junior 2 Friendly: Fethard v Thurles, Fethard, 7.30pm;
Shannon v Garryowen, Coonagh;
St. Senan's v Old Crescent, Jim Slattery Park;
Under 20 Friendly: Shannon v Cork Constitution, Coonagh, 12pm;
West Under 18 Cup: Castleisland v Chorca Dhuibhne, Castleisland;
West Under 16 Cup: Castleisland v Abbeyfeale, Castleisland, 11am;
Chorca Dhuibhne v Tralee, Ballydavid, 12.15pm;
West Under 14 League: Castleisland v Chorca Dhuibhne, Castleisland, 1pm;
Killarney v Tralee, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Killorglin v Listowel, Killorglin, 11am;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: P.B.C. v St. Michael's, Wilton, 12pm;
P.B.C. B v St. Michael's B, Wilton, 12pm;
St. Mary's College v C.B.C., Dublin, 11.30am;
St. Mary's College B v C.B.C. B, Dublin, 11.30am;
Under 18 Friendly: Clonakilty v Ballincollig, The Vale, 11am;
Crosshaven v Carrigaline-Dolphin, Crosshaven, 12.30pm;
Muskerry v Cork Constitution, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Old Christians v Cobh Pirates, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v St. Mary's College, Lansdowne, 11.30am;
C.B.C. v St. Mary's College, Lansdowne, 11.30am;
Belvedere v P.B.C., Dublin, 12pm;
Belvedere B v P.B.C. B, Dublin, 12pm;
Under 14 Friendly: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Lansdowne, 11am;
C.B.C. B v P.B.C. B, Lansdowne, 11am;
C.B.C. C v P.B.C. C, Lansdowne, 11am;
Old Christians v Bandon, Rathcooney, 1pm;
P.B.C. D v C.B.C. D, Wilton, 11am;
Girls Under 18 Friendly: Ennis v Shannon, Ennis, 11am;
Girls Under 16 Friendly: Clonakilty v Skibbereen, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Shannon v Bruff, Coonagh, 12pm;
Girls Under 14 Friendly: Clonakilty v Dolphin, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Sunday, September 26
Munster Junior Clubs Challenge Cup: Abbeyfeale v St. Senan's, Abbeyfeale;
Clanwilliam v Skibbereen, Clanwilliam Park;
Crosshaven v Muskerry, Crosshaven;
Galbally v Waterpark, Galbally;
Old Christians v Kilfeacle, Rathcooney;
Thomond v Newcastle West, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Munster Junior Clubs Challenge Shield: Dungarvan v Ennis, Dungarvan;
Fethard v Fermoy, Fethard;
Kinsale v Charleville, Kinsale, 1pm;
Mitchelstown v Kanturk, Mitchelstown;
Scariff v Thurles, Scariff;
St. Mary's v Killorglin, Grove Island;
Tralee v Cobh Pirates, Tralee;
Waterford City v Ballincollig, Waterford;
Martin O'Sullivan Cup: Bantry Bay v Castleisland, Bantry;
Killarney v Dunmanway, Killarney;
Youghal v Chorca Dhuibhne, Youghal;
Muskerry Cup Semi-Final: Ballincollig v Sunday's Well, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Women's Division 1 League: Tipperary v Kerry, Thurles, 12pm;
Division 2 League: Dolphin v Ballincollig, Musgrave Park, 1pm;
Skibbereen v Waterpark, Skibbereen, 1pm;
Muskerry Cup Semi-Final: Ballincollig v Sunday's Well, Tanner Park, 12pm;
North Under 15 League Section 1: Ennis v Shannon Black, Ennis, 11.30am;
Garryowen v Newcastle West, Dooradoyle, 11.15am;
Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond, Rosbrien, 11.30am;
Section 2: Shannon Blue v Young Munster, Coonagh, 11.30am;
U.L. Bohemian v Bruff, Annacotty, 1pm;
North Under 13 Development League: Ballina-Killaloe v U.L. Bohemian, Clairsford, 11.30am;
Bruff v Scariff-St. Mary's, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Ennis v Thomond-Richmond, Ennis, 11.30am;
Garryowen v Old Crescent, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm;
Kilrush v Newcastle West, Kilrush, 11.30am;
Shannon Black v Young Munster, Coonagh, 11.30am;
West Under 18 Cup: Abbeyfeale v Killorglin, Abbeyfeale, 12pm;
Killarney v Listowel-Tralee, Killarney, 12pm;
West Under 16 Cup: Killorglin v Killarney, Killorglin, 12pm;
West Under 14 League: Abbeyfeale v Killarney Black, Abbeyfeale, 10.30am;
Under 18 Friendly: Nenagh Ormond v Clanwilliam, Nenagh, 12.30pm;
St. Senan's v Garryowen, Jim Slattery Park, 12.30pm;
Waterford City v Dungarvan, Waterford, 11am;
Waterpark v Clonmel, Ballinakill, 11am;
Under 16 Friendly: Bruff v Newcastle West, Kilballyowen Park, 12.30pm;
Garryowen v Ennis, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Old Crescent v Young Munster, Rosbrien, 12.30pm;
Youghal v Waterford City, Youghal, 12pm;
Girls Under 16 Friendly: Ennis v Killarney, Ennis, 2pm;
Monday, September 27
Under 18 Friendly: Youghal v Fermoy, Youghal, 8pm;
Tuesday, September 28
Junior Friendly: Cork Constitution v Bald Eagles (U.S.A.), Temple Hill, 7.15pm;
Wednesday, September 29
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Crescent College Comp. v Glenstal Abbey, Crescent Comp.;
Rockwell v Garbally College, Rockwell;
St. Munchin's v Castletroy College, Corbally, 1pm;
St. Munchin's B v Castletroy College B, Corbally, 1pm;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v Castletroy College, Glenstal;
P.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School, Wilton;
Rockwell v Crescent College Comp., Rockwell;
St. Munchin's v Kilkenny College, Corbally;
St. Munchin's B v Kilkenny College B, Corbally;
Schools Under 15 Friendly: Rockwell v Garbally College, Rockwell, 1pm;
St. Munchin's v Roscrea C.S., Corbally;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Castletroy College v Rockwell, Castletroy;
Castletroy College B v Rockwell B, Castletroy;
Castletroy College C v Rockwell C, Castletroy;
Roscrea C.S. v St. Munchin's B, Roscrea;
