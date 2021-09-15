Munster Rugby to feature heavily on RTE and TG4s TV United Rugby Championship coverage

Official Launch of Brand New United Rugby Championship
RTÉ and TG4 have announced that they will deliver more than 150 hours of United Rugby Championship action to Irish audiences free-to-air this season.
Munster Rugby's opening two home fixtures against Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 25 and against the Stormers at the Limerick venue will be shown live on RTE2.
Games involving all four Irish provinces will be live and free-to-air on Irish television as the URC kicks off its inaugural season next weekend.
RTÉ and TG4’s live, free-to-air coverage of the new United Rugby Championship begins with Connacht live on TG4 on Friday 24 September, followed by an action-packed rugby Saturday (25 September) as Leinster are live on TG4, and Munster live on RTÉ.
RTÉ will broadcast live television, radio and online coverage of 26 games featuring the Irish provinces in the league, plus additional knockout matches. There will also be extensive highlights and analysis each week on Against the Head on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.
TG4’s Rugbaí Beo will continue to be the station’s flagship rugby programme and will broadcast 26 games involving Irish provincial clubs and an additional 16 games featuring international club sides. Spórt TG4 will also have exclusive behind the scenes action from the competition across its social media channels.
The URC final will also be delivered free-to-air with RTÉ and TG4 broadcasting it live on alternate years.
Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said: “Throughout the year RTÉ Sport has seen the very best of Irish athletes compete domestically and internationally against first class opposition at an elite level.
"Being in a position to provide free-to-air coverage of the provinces to our audience in the newly reconstituted URC adds a further dimension to that and allows us to ensure our best rugby players are seen, and seen to inspire future generations who want to one day wear their provincial and national jersey.”
Rónán O Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport said: “TG4 has been bringing interprovincial rugby to Irish Audiences since the first days of the Celtic League in 2001, and we are looking forward to taking this next step with the URC and to see the South Africa ‘Super’ teams become part of our Rugbaí Beo line-up.
"This partnership with RTÉ galvanises TG4’s commitment to provide the best of sporting action to our audiences, and to making that coverage free-to-air and accessible to all fans.”
TG4’s Rugbaí Beo
TG4’s Rugbai Beo lead by presenter Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill, will feature expert analysis from Eimear Consideine, Deirbhile Nica Bhaird, Niamh Ní Dhroma, Marcus Horan, Ronan Loughney, Eoghan Ó Neachtain and Eamonn Molloy along with a host of others.
Match commentary will be provided by Garry Mac Donncha.
URC coverage will get underway on TG4 with a bumper weekend of action. On Friday 24 September Connacht travel to Wales to take on Cardiff Rugby (7.30pm TG4 & TG4 Player). And on Saturday 25 September Leinster take on the Vodacom Bulls at the Aviva Stadium (4.50pm TG4 & TG4 Player).
RTÉ & TG4 live televised fixtures
Friday 24 September
Cardiff v Connacht, TG4 & TG4 Player
Saturday 25 September
Leinster v Vodacom Bulls, TG4 & TG4 Player
Munster v Cell C Sharks, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Friday 1 October
Connacht v Vodacom Bulls TG4 & TG4 Player
Saturday 2 October
Dragons v Leinster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Munster v DHL Stormers, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Friday 8 October
Ulster v Benetton, TG4 & TG4 Player
Saturday 9 October
Leinster v Zebre, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Connacht v Dragons, TG4 & TG4 Player
Sunday 10 October
Scarlets v Munster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Friday 15 October
Ulster v Emirates Lions, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Saturday 16 October
Benetton v Ospreys, TG4 & TG4 Player
Leinster v Scarlets, TG4 & TG4 Player
Munster v Connacht, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Friday 22 October
Scarlets v Benetton, TG4 & TG4 Player
Glasgow v Leinster, TG4 & TG4 Player
Saturday 23 October
Ospreys v Munster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Connacht v Ulster, TG4 & TG4 Player
Friday 26 November
Connacht v Ospreys, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Saturday 27 November
Cell C Sharks v Scarlets, TG4 & TG4 Player
Vodacom Bulls v Munster, TG4 & TG4 Player
Leinster v Ulster RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Friday 3 December
Leinster v Connacht, TG4 & TG4 Player
Saturday 4 December
Emitates Lions v Munster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
DHL Stormers v Cardiff, TG4 & TG4 Player
Sunday 26 December
Ulster v Connacht, TG4 & TG4 Player
Munster v Leinster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Saturday 1 January
Connacht v Munster, TG4 & TG4 Player
Ulster v Leinster, TG4 & TG4 Player
Friday 7 January
Leinster v Emirates Lions, TG4 & TG4 Player
Saturday 8 January
Connacht v DHL Stormers, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Munster v Ulster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
