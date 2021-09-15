Munster Rugby to feature heavily on RTE and TG4s TV United Rugby Championship coverage

RTÉ and TG4 have announced that they will deliver more than 150 hours of United Rugby Championship action to Irish audiences free-to-air this season.

Munster Rugby's opening two home fixtures against Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 25 and against the Stormers at the Limerick venue will be shown live on RTE2.



Games involving all four Irish provinces will be live and free-to-air on Irish television as the URC kicks off its inaugural season next weekend.



RTÉ and TG4’s live, free-to-air coverage of the new United Rugby Championship begins with Connacht live on TG4 on Friday 24 September, followed by an action-packed rugby Saturday (25 September) as Leinster are live on TG4, and Munster live on RTÉ.



RTÉ will broadcast live television, radio and online coverage of 26 games featuring the Irish provinces in the league, plus additional knockout matches. There will also be extensive highlights and analysis each week on Against the Head on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.



TG4’s Rugbaí Beo will continue to be the station’s flagship rugby programme and will broadcast 26 games involving Irish provincial clubs and an additional 16 games featuring international club sides. Spórt TG4 will also have exclusive behind the scenes action from the competition across its social media channels.



The URC final will also be delivered free-to-air with RTÉ and TG4 broadcasting it live on alternate years.



Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said: “Throughout the year RTÉ Sport has seen the very best of Irish athletes compete domestically and internationally against first class opposition at an elite level.

"Being in a position to provide free-to-air coverage of the provinces to our audience in the newly reconstituted URC adds a further dimension to that and allows us to ensure our best rugby players are seen, and seen to inspire future generations who want to one day wear their provincial and national jersey.”



Rónán O Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport said: “TG4 has been bringing interprovincial rugby to Irish Audiences since the first days of the Celtic League in 2001, and we are looking forward to taking this next step with the URC and to see the South Africa ‘Super’ teams become part of our Rugbaí Beo line-up.

"This partnership with RTÉ galvanises TG4’s commitment to provide the best of sporting action to our audiences, and to making that coverage free-to-air and accessible to all fans.”



TG4’s Rugbaí Beo

TG4’s Rugbai Beo lead by presenter Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill, will feature expert analysis from Eimear Consideine, Deirbhile Nica Bhaird, Niamh Ní Dhroma, Marcus Horan, Ronan Loughney, Eoghan Ó Neachtain and Eamonn Molloy along with a host of others.

Match commentary will be provided by Garry Mac Donncha.

URC coverage will get underway on TG4 with a bumper weekend of action. On Friday 24 September Connacht travel to Wales to take on Cardiff Rugby (7.30pm TG4 & TG4 Player). And on Saturday 25 September Leinster take on the Vodacom Bulls at the Aviva Stadium (4.50pm TG4 & TG4 Player).



RTÉ & TG4 live televised fixtures

Friday 24 September

Cardiff v Connacht, TG4 & TG4 Player



Saturday 25 September

Leinster v Vodacom Bulls, TG4 & TG4 Player

Munster v Cell C Sharks, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player



Friday 1 October

Connacht v Vodacom Bulls TG4 & TG4 Player



Saturday 2 October

Dragons v Leinster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Munster v DHL Stormers, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player



Friday 8 October

Ulster v Benetton, TG4 & TG4 Player



Saturday 9 October

Leinster v Zebre, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Connacht v Dragons, TG4 & TG4 Player



Sunday 10 October

Scarlets v Munster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player



Friday 15 October

Ulster v Emirates Lions, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player



Saturday 16 October

Benetton v Ospreys, TG4 & TG4 Player

Leinster v Scarlets, TG4 & TG4 Player

Munster v Connacht, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player



Friday 22 October

Scarlets v Benetton, TG4 & TG4 Player

Glasgow v Leinster, TG4 & TG4 Player



Saturday 23 October

Ospreys v Munster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Connacht v Ulster, TG4 & TG4 Player



Friday 26 November

Connacht v Ospreys, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player



Saturday 27 November

Cell C Sharks v Scarlets, TG4 & TG4 Player

Vodacom Bulls v Munster, TG4 & TG4 Player

Leinster v Ulster RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player



Friday 3 December

Leinster v Connacht, TG4 & TG4 Player



Saturday 4 December

Emitates Lions v Munster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

DHL Stormers v Cardiff, TG4 & TG4 Player



Sunday 26 December

Ulster v Connacht, TG4 & TG4 Player

Munster v Leinster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player



Saturday 1 January

Connacht v Munster, TG4 & TG4 Player

Ulster v Leinster, TG4 & TG4 Player



Friday 7 January

Leinster v Emirates Lions, TG4 & TG4 Player



Saturday 8 January

Connacht v DHL Stormers, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Munster v Ulster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player