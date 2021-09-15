Limerick Rugby Fixtures - September 15 to September 22

This is a busy period on the Limerick club rugby front
(Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated)
Wednesday, September 15
North Under 20 League Section A: Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle v Bruff, Clanwilliam Park, 7.30pm;
Shannon v Young Munster, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Section B: U.L. Bohemian v Ennis, Annacotty, 7.30pm;
North Under 17 Development League: Ballina-Killaloe v Ennis RFC, Clairsford, 6.30pm;
Newport v Shannon, Newport, 7pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Rockwell v Bandon Grammar School, Musgrave Park;
Newbridge College v Glenstal Abbey, Newbridge;
Roscrea CS v St. Munchin's, Roscrea;
Roscrea CS B v St. Munchin's B, Roscrea;
Schools Under 17 Friendly: Ardscoil Rís v Newbridge College, Ardscoil Rís, 1.30pm;
Old Crescent v Garryowen, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
Friday, September 17
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Young Munster v U.L. Bohemian, Tom Clifford Park, 8pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate: Shannon v Midleton, Coonagh, 8pm;
Women's Friendly: U.L. Bohemian v Shannon-LIT, 4G UL, 7.30pm;
Junior Friendly: Fermoy v Cobh Pirates, Fermoy, 7.30pm;
U.C.C. v Old Christians, Mardyke, 7.30pm;
Under 20 Friendly: Highfield v Dolphin-Sunday's Well, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
North Under 13 Development League: Young Munster v Ballina-Killaloe, Derryknockane, 6.30pm;
Saturday, September 18
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Nenagh Ormond v Cashel, Nenagh;
Bruff v Garryowen, Kilballyowen Park;
Old Crescent v Highfield, Rosbrien;
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate: Clonmel v U.C.C., Clonmel;
Cork Constitution v Dolphin, Temple Hill;
Kilfeacle v Sunday's Well, Kilfeacle;
Transfield Cup Semi-Finals: Old Crescent v Newcastle West, Crescent Comp.;
St. Senan's v Richmond, Jim Slattery Park;
McInerney Cup: Presentation v Ardscoil Old Boys, Rathuard;
Thomond v Fethard, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Junior Friendly: Clonakilty v Kinsale, The Vale, 8pm;
South Under 18 League Group A: Skibbereen v Clonakilty, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Group B: Cobh Pirates v Kinsale, Cobh, 5pm;
Group C: Ballincollig v Fermoy, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Group D: Cork Constitution v Highfield, Mahon, 12pm;
Muskerry v Carrigaline-Dolphin, Ballyanly, 12.30pm;
South Under 16 League Group A: Ballincollig v Cobh Pirates, Tanner Park;
Kinsale v Youghal, Kinsale, 12pm;
Group B: Bandon v Clonakilty Red, Bandon, 12pm;
Highfield v Kanturk, Kanturk, 12.30pm;
Group C: Dolphin v Fermoy, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Midleton v Mitchelstown, Towns Park, 12pm;
Group D: Cork Constitution v Crosshaven, Temple Hill, 12pm;
Mallow v Muskerry, Mallow, 12pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Dungarvan v Clonmel, Dungarvan;
Old Christians v Crosshaven, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Under 17 Friendly: C.B.C. v Terenure College, Lansdowne, 11am;
Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Lansdowne, 10am;
C.B.C. B v P.B.C. B, Lansdowne, 10am;
Skibbereen v Sunday's Well, Skibbereen, 12.30pm;
Shannon v Clonmel, Coonagh, 12.30pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Bandon v Highfield, Bandon, 1pm;
C.B.C. v St. Michael's, Lansdowne, 12.30pm;
C.B.C. B v St. Michael's B, Lansdowne, 12.30pm;
C.B.C. C v St. Michael's C, Lansdowne, 12.30pm;
C.B.C. D v St. Michael's D, Lansdowne, 12.30pm;
Kinsale v Old Christians, Kinsale, 1pm;
Under 13 Friendly: Kinsale v Old Christians, Kinsale, 1pm;
Sunday, September 19
Cork County Cup Final: Muskerry v Mallow, Musgrave Park, 3.15pm;
O'Neill Cup Final: Charleville v Ballincollig, Musgrave Park, 1pm;
Garryowen Cup: Clanwilliam v Fethard, Clanwilliam Park, 12.30pm;
McElligott Cup Final: Killarney v Kilrush, Killarney, 2pm;
Galwey-Foley Cup Final: Tralee v Castleisland, Tralee, 2pm;
McGillycuddy Cup: Listowel v Chorca Dhuibhne, Listowel, 2pm;
Muskerry Cup Semi-Finals: Ballincollig v Sunday's Well, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Cobh Pirates v Cork Constitution, Cobh, 12pm;
Junior Friendly: Cork Constitution v Highfield, Temple Hill, 3pm;
St. Mary’s v Shannon, Grove Island, 1pm;
North Under 17 Development League: U.L. Bohemian v Bruff, Annacotty, 1pm;
North Under 15 League Section 1: Nenagh Ormond v Garryowen, Nenagh, 11.45am;
Section 2: Newport v Shannon Blues, Newport, 12.30pm;
North Under 14 Development League: Charleville v Young Munster, Charleville, 11.30pm;
Garryowen Blue v Thomond-Richmond, Dooradoyle, 11.30pm;
Kilrush v Old Crescent, Kilrush, 11.30pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Newport, Nenagh, 11.30pm;
Shannon Blues v Garryowen White, Coonagh, 11.30pm;
St. Senan’s v Scariff-St. Mary’s, Jim Slattery Park;
U.L. Bohemian v Newcastle West, Annacotty, 11.30pm;
South Under 18 League Group A: Bandon v Bantry Bay, Bandon, 12.30pm;
Group B: Midleton v Sunday's Well, Towns Park, 1pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Ennis v Young Munster, Ennis, 12.30pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Clanwilliam, Annacotty, 1pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Dungarvan v Waterford City, Dungarvan, 11am;
Ennis v Kilrush, Ennis, 12.30pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Garryowen, Nenagh, 1pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Waterford City v Dungarvan, Waterford, 11am;
Under 13 Friendly: Waterpark Black v Clonmel Green, Ballinakill, 12pm;
Waterpark Red v Clonmel Black, Ballinakill, 1.30pm;
Wednesday, September 22
North Under 20 League Section A: Bruff v Young Munster, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm;
Shannon v Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Section B: Ennis v Garryowen, Ennis, 7.30pm;
Old Crescent v U.L. Bohemian, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Crescent College Comp v Bandon Grammar School, Crescent Comp., 12pm;
Glenstal Abbey v Ardscoil Rís, Glenstal;
Rockwell v Castletroy College, Rockwell;
Rockwell B v Castletroy College B, Rockwell;
St. Munchin's v Kilkenny College, Corbally;
St. Munchin's B v Kilkenny College B, Corbally;
Under 18 Friendly: Crescent College Comp v Bandon Grammar School, Crescent Comp., 1.30pm;
Youghal v Dungarvan, Youghal, 8pm;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: Crescent College Comp v Castletroy College, Crescent Comp;
St. Munchin's v Ardscoil Rís, Corbally, 1pm;
Schools Under 15 Friendly: Ardscoil Rís v St. Munchin's, Coonagh;
Ardscoil Rís B v St. Munchin's B, Coonagh;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: St Munchin's v Crescent Comp, Corbally, 2pm;
St Munchin's B v Crescent Comp B, Corbally, 2pm;
