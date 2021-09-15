Search

15/09/2021

Limerick Rugby Fixtures - September 15 to September 22

Limerick Rugby Fixtures - September 15 to September 22

This is a busy period on the Limerick club rugby front

(Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated)

Wednesday, September 15                                                                            

North Under 20 League Section A: Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle v Bruff, Clanwilliam Park, 7.30pm; 

Shannon  v Young Munster, Coonagh, 7.30pm; 

Section B: U.L. Bohemian v Ennis, Annacotty, 7.30pm; 

North Under 17 Development League: Ballina-Killaloe v Ennis RFC, Clairsford, 6.30pm; 

Newport v Shannon, Newport, 7pm; 

Schools Under 19 Friendly: Rockwell v Bandon Grammar School, Musgrave Park; 

Newbridge College v Glenstal Abbey, Newbridge;       

Roscrea CS v St. Munchin's, Roscrea;   

Roscrea CS B v St. Munchin's B, Roscrea;        

Schools Under 17 Friendly: Ardscoil Rís v Newbridge College, Ardscoil Rís, 1.30pm;          

Old Crescent v Garryowen, Rosbrien, 7.30pm; 

Friday, September 17

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Young Munster v U.L. Bohemian, Tom Clifford Park, 8pm;  

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate: Shannon v Midleton, Coonagh, 8pm; 

Women's Friendly: U.L. Bohemian v Shannon-LIT, 4G UL, 7.30pm; 

Junior Friendly: Fermoy v Cobh Pirates, Fermoy, 7.30pm; 

U.C.C. v Old Christians, Mardyke, 7.30pm; 

Under 20 Friendly: Highfield v Dolphin-Sunday's Well, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm; 

North Under 13 Development League: Young Munster v Ballina-Killaloe, Derryknockane, 6.30pm; 

Saturday, September 18                                                                                

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Nenagh Ormond v Cashel, Nenagh;   

Bruff v Garryowen, Kilballyowen Park;            

Old Crescent v Highfield, Rosbrien;      

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate: Clonmel v U.C.C., Clonmel;             

Cork Constitution v Dolphin, Temple Hill;        

Kilfeacle v Sunday's Well, Kilfeacle;    

Transfield Cup Semi-Finals: Old Crescent v Newcastle West, Crescent Comp.;         

St. Senan's v Richmond, Jim Slattery Park;       

McInerney Cup: Presentation v Ardscoil Old Boys, Rathuard;            

Thomond v Fethard, Liam Fitzgerald Park;       

Junior Friendly: Clonakilty v Kinsale, The Vale, 8pm; 

South Under 18 League Group A: Skibbereen v Clonakilty, Skibbereen, 12pm; 

Group B: Cobh Pirates v Kinsale, Cobh, 5pm; 

Group C: Ballincollig v Fermoy, Tanner Park, 12pm; 

Group D: Cork Constitution v Highfield, Mahon, 12pm; 

Muskerry v Carrigaline-Dolphin, Ballyanly, 12.30pm; 

South Under 16 League Group A: Ballincollig v Cobh Pirates, Tanner Park; 

Kinsale v Youghal, Kinsale, 12pm; 

Group B: Bandon v Clonakilty Red, Bandon, 12pm; 

Highfield v Kanturk, Kanturk, 12.30pm; 

Group C: Dolphin v Fermoy, Musgrave Park, 12pm; 

Midleton v Mitchelstown, Towns Park, 12pm; 

Group D: Cork Constitution v Crosshaven, Temple Hill, 12pm; 

Mallow v Muskerry, Mallow, 12pm; 

Under 18 Friendly: Dungarvan v Clonmel, Dungarvan;          

Old Christians v Crosshaven, Rathcooney, 12pm; 

Under 17 Friendly: C.B.C. v Terenure College, Lansdowne, 11am; 

Under 16 Friendly: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Lansdowne, 10am; 

C.B.C. B v P.B.C. B, Lansdowne, 10am; 

Skibbereen v Sunday's Well, Skibbereen, 12.30pm; 

Shannon v Clonmel, Coonagh, 12.30pm; 

Under 14 Friendly: Bandon v Highfield, Bandon, 1pm; 

C.B.C. v St. Michael's, Lansdowne, 12.30pm; 

C.B.C. B v St. Michael's B, Lansdowne, 12.30pm; 

C.B.C. C v St. Michael's C, Lansdowne, 12.30pm; 

C.B.C. D v St. Michael's D, Lansdowne, 12.30pm; 

Kinsale v Old Christians, Kinsale, 1pm; 

Under 13 Friendly: Kinsale v Old Christians, Kinsale, 1pm; 

Sunday, September 19                                                                             

Cork County Cup Final: Muskerry v Mallow, Musgrave Park, 3.15pm; 

O'Neill Cup Final: Charleville v Ballincollig, Musgrave Park, 1pm; 

Garryowen Cup: Clanwilliam v Fethard, Clanwilliam Park, 12.30pm; 

McElligott Cup Final: Killarney v Kilrush, Killarney, 2pm; 

Galwey-Foley Cup Final: Tralee v Castleisland, Tralee, 2pm; 

McGillycuddy Cup: Listowel v Chorca Dhuibhne, Listowel, 2pm; 

Muskerry Cup Semi-Finals: Ballincollig v Sunday's Well, Tanner Park, 12pm; 

Cobh Pirates v Cork Constitution, Cobh, 12pm; 

Junior Friendly: Cork Constitution v Highfield, Temple Hill, 3pm; 

St. Mary’s v Shannon, Grove Island, 1pm; 

North Under 17 Development League: U.L. Bohemian v Bruff, Annacotty, 1pm; 

North Under 15 League Section 1: Nenagh Ormond v Garryowen, Nenagh, 11.45am; 

Section 2: Newport v Shannon Blues, Newport, 12.30pm; 

North Under 14 Development League: Charleville v Young Munster, Charleville, 11.30pm; 

Garryowen Blue v Thomond-Richmond, Dooradoyle, 11.30pm; 

Kilrush v Old Crescent, Kilrush, 11.30pm; 

Nenagh Ormond v Newport, Nenagh, 11.30pm; 

Shannon Blues v Garryowen White, Coonagh, 11.30pm; 

St. Senan’s v Scariff-St. Mary’s, Jim Slattery Park; 

U.L. Bohemian v Newcastle West, Annacotty, 11.30pm; 

South Under 18 League Group A: Bandon v Bantry Bay, Bandon, 12.30pm; 

Group B: Midleton v Sunday's Well, Towns Park, 1pm; 

Under 18 Friendly: Ennis v Young Munster, Ennis, 12.30pm; 

U.L. Bohemian v Clanwilliam, Annacotty, 1pm; 

Under 16 Friendly: Dungarvan v Waterford City, Dungarvan, 11am; 

Ennis v Kilrush, Ennis, 12.30pm; 

Nenagh Ormond v Garryowen, Nenagh, 1pm; 

Under 14 Friendly: Waterford City v Dungarvan, Waterford, 11am; 

Under 13 Friendly: Waterpark Black v Clonmel Green, Ballinakill, 12pm; 

Waterpark Red v Clonmel Black, Ballinakill, 1.30pm; 

Wednesday, September 22                                                                            

North Under 20 League Section A: Bruff v Young Munster, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm; 

Shannon v Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle, Coonagh, 7.30pm; 

Section B: Ennis v Garryowen, Ennis, 7.30pm; 

Old Crescent v U.L. Bohemian, Rosbrien, 7.30pm; 

Schools Under 19 Friendly: Crescent College Comp v Bandon Grammar School, Crescent Comp., 12pm; 

Glenstal Abbey v Ardscoil Rís, Glenstal; 

Rockwell v Castletroy College, Rockwell;        

Rockwell B v Castletroy College B, Rockwell;  

St. Munchin's v Kilkenny College, Corbally;     

St. Munchin's B v Kilkenny College B, Corbally;         

Under 18 Friendly: Crescent College Comp v Bandon Grammar School, Crescent Comp., 1.30pm; 

Youghal v Dungarvan, Youghal, 8pm; 

Schools Under 16 Friendly: Crescent College Comp v Castletroy College, Crescent Comp;   

St. Munchin's v Ardscoil Rís, Corbally, 1pm; 

Schools Under 15 Friendly: Ardscoil Rís v St. Munchin's, Coonagh;  

Ardscoil Rís B v St. Munchin's B, Coonagh;     

Schools Under 14 Friendly: St Munchin's v Crescent Comp, Corbally, 2pm;  

St Munchin's B v Crescent Comp B, Corbally, 2pm;     

