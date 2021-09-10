New Munster Senior Cup kicks-off two weeks after last season's final

JUST two weeks after Young Munster claimed their eighth Munster Senior Cup success when winning the delayed 2020/2021 final, the 2021/2022 staging of the competition begins this Friday evening.

In the first of the Munster Senior Cup opening round ties, recent finalists Shannon make the trip to Cashel on tonight, Friday at 8pm.

The remaining seven first round ties in the Munster Senior Cup take place on Saturday at 2.30pm.

The pick of the ties sees holders Young Munster entertain fellow Ebergia All-Ireland League Division 1A side Cork Constitution at Tom Clifford Park.

Munsters' dumped holders Cork Con out of the Munster Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage last season. Munsters' were full value for their 27-17 win, scoring four tries in all, including three in the opening half from Pa Ryan, Mark O'Mara and Harry Fleming.

The Clifford Park side then claimed their first Munster Senior Cup title in 11 years after scoring a hard fought 26-14 success over great rivals Shannon at a sun-drenched Rosbrien just over a week ago.

Elsewhere, in Saturday's opening round Munster Senior Cup fixtures, top flight AIL side Garryowen make the trip to the Mardyke to take on UCC. Garryowen will be looking to bounce back to form following their Charity Cup first round loss to Young Munster on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Saturday's opening round of the Cup, Old Crescent host Kilfeacle, while Limerick Charity Cup semi-finalists UL-Bohemian entertain Dolphin and Bruff have home advantage against Clonmel.

The winners of those eight ties will progress to the quarter-finals, which will take place on the weekend of September 18th. The dates for the semi-finals and final will be confirmed later.

Munster Senior Cup Rd 1

Match 1 – Nenagh Ormond RFC v Midleton RFC; Match 2 – UCC RFC v Garryowen FC; Match 3 – Old Crescent RFC v Kilfeacle & District RFC; Match 4 – Young Munster RFC v Cork Constitution FC; Match 5 – UL Bohemian RFC v Dolphin RFC; Match 6 – Bruff RFC v Clonmel RFC; Match 7 – Cashel RFC v Shannon RFC; Match 8 – Sunday’s Well RFC v Highfield RFC

Quarter-Finals

Match 9 – Winner of Match 1 v Winner of Match 7; Match 10 – Winner of Match 6 v Winner of Match 2; Match 11 – Winner of Match 3 v Winner of Match 8; Match 12 – Winner of Match 4 v Winner of Match 5

Semi-Finals

Match 13 – Winner Match 11 v Winner of Match 12; Match 14 – Winner of Match 10 v Winner of Match 9