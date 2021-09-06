Search

06/09/2021

Limerick GAA confirm weekend schedule of 24 club hurling championship matches

club hurling

Kilmallock play Ballybrown in the Limerick SHC

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed a fixture schedule of 24 club hurling championship games for next weekend.

There is round two action in the senior, intermediate and junior championships.

In the Bon Secours Limerick SHC Ahane, Garryspillane, Ballybrown and 2020 Premier IHC winners Kildimo-Pallaskenry all play their first championship game of the season after round one byes.

Again, all four senior games take place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds and Sunday's clash of Patrickswell and Ahane will be live on TG4.

Round Three of the club hurling championship will take place the following weekend, September 17-19 before attention turns to the knockout stages of the club football championship.

BON SECOURS LIMERICK SHC ROUND TWO

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Monaleen on Friday September 10 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Ballybrown v Kilmallock on Saturday September 11 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Garryspillane v Blackrock on Sunday September 12 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1.30pm

Ahane v Patrickswell on Sunday September 12 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4.45pm

LYONS OF LIMERICK PREMIER IHC ROUND TWO

Glenroe v Newcastle West on Friday September 10 in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm

Murroe-Boher v Knockainey on Saturday September 11 in Caherconlish at 6pm

Cappamore v Mungret on Saturday September 11 in Claughaun at 6pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Bruff on Sunday September 12 in Kilmallock at 1pm

NICK GRENE LIMERICK IHC ROUND TWO

Hospital-Herbertstown v Croom on Saturday September 11 in Bruff at 5.30pm

Granagh-Balllingarry v Tournafulla on Sunday September 12 in Feenagh at 1pm

Knockaderry v Feohanagh on Sunday September 12 in The Bog Garden at 1pm

Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh on Sunday September 12 in Croom at 1pm

WOODLANDS HOTEL LIMERICK JAHC ROUND TWO

Crecora-Manister v Templeglantine on Thursday September 9 in Mick Neville Park at 8pm 

Staker Wallace v Rathkeale on Saturday September 11 in Feenagh at 6pm

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Askeaton on Saturday September 11 in Knockaderry at 6pm

Castletown-Ballyagran v Claughaun on Saturday September 11 in Clarina at 6pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Saturday September 11 in Croom at 6pm

Caherline v Old Christians on Saturday September 11 in Caherdavin at 6pm

Ballybrown v Killeedy on Sunday September 12 in Askeaton at 1pm

St Kierans v St Patricks on Sunday September 12 in Croagh at 1pm

Garryspillane v Kilteely-Dromkeen on Sunday September 12 in Hospital at 6pm

Mungret v Doon on Sunday September 12 in Caherelly at 6pm

Monaleen v Patrickswell on Sunday September 12 in Caherdavin at 6pm

Monagea v Ahane on Sunday September 12 in Mick Neville Park at 8.15pm

