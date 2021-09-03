Mungret make statement with six goals in Limerick Premier IHC win over Murroe-Boher

Eoin O'Doherty of Mungret
MUNGRET laid down a marker in the opening round of the Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.
In the end in Bruff they had 16-points to spare over Murroe-Boher - final score 6-17 to 1-16.
Mungret were beaten in the final last year and hit the ground running here to dispatch a Murroe-Boher side who were only relegated down from senior last year.
A hat-trick of Niall Mulcahy goal had Mungret 4-10 to 0-7 ahead by half time.
It was 1-7 to 0-5 by the first half water break and then within minutes of the restart Mulcahy had his second goal and set up Cian O'Brien for another to ease the men in red 3-9 to 0-6 clear and they never looked back.
In first half injury time, Mulcahy had his hat-trick and his side were 15-points clear.
In the third quarter Murroe-Boher rallied and had points from Michael Ryan and Jack Casey before Mikey Ryan blasted to the net and it was 4-12 to 1-11.
Then came a Mungret penalty - Liam Lynch converting.
By the second half water break it was 5-15 to 1-13.
In the final quarter the Liam Cronin managed Mungret added another goal - Lynch from play as Mulcahy again turned provider.
Lynch finished with 2-9 (1-0pen, 0-7frees) and Niall Mulcahy 3-0, while Murroe-Boher had four points from play from Michael Ryan and three for Jack Casey, while Kevin Clohessy finished with 0-6 (5frees).
