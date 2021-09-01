Limerick Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship officially launched

THE Limerick Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship was officially launched this Tuesday evening.

Lyons of Limerick confirmed they were to renew their sponsorship for the 2021 County Premier IHC.

The launch of the 2021 County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship took place this week at the Lyons of Limerick Showrooms in Ballysimon, where representatives from all eight competing clubs attended.

At the launch John Cregan, Chairman of Limerick County Board welcomed “the continuation of the support of the Lyons of Limerick for our Senior Hurling Championship for a third year”.

John also thanked the clubs for their attendance at the launch and wished them all well for the Championship commencing this weekend. John too the opportunity to thank Lyons of Limerick for their continued support and urged all patrons to support our fundraiser on www.winakuga.ie

Fiona Connolly, Lyons of Limerick Group Manager spoke to the attending clubs and voiced that: "The Limerick Premier Intermediate Championship is what Lyons of Limerick is all about, supporting the community. This fantastic event which brings all the parishes of Limerick together is one of the most exciting events in the Limerick GAA Calendar and we are delighted to be in a position to be sponsoring this event".

The Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship commences this weekend.

Lyons Limerick Premier IHC

Mungret St Pauls v Murroe-Boher on Friday September 3 in Bruff at 6.45pm

Bruff v Glenroe on Friday September 3 in Kilmallock at 6.45pm

Knockainey v Cappamore on Saturday September 4 in Kilteely at 6.45pm

Newcastle West v Dromin-Athlacca on Sunday September 5 in Mick Neville Park at 1.00pm