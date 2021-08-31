Limerick club rugby fixtures - September 1 to September 8

There is a busy week ahead of Limerick club rugby fixtures
CLUB rugby fixtures for period from Wednesday, September 1 to Wednesday, September 8.
Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated
Wednesday, September 1
Under 20 Friendly: Shannon v Old Crescent, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Thursday, September 2
O'Neill Cup: Ballincollig v Cobh Pirates, Tanner Park, 6.45pm;
Friday, September 3
Sporting Limerick Charity Cup: Old Crescent v Bruff, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
Cork Charity Cup Semi-Finals: Cork Constitution v Cashel, Temple Hill, 8pm;
Highfield v U.C.C., Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Cork Charity Shield Final: Dolphin v Sunday's Well, Musgrave Park, 7.15pm;
Transfield Cup: Richmond v Young Munster, Canal Bank, 7.30pm;
McInerney Cup: Shannon v Old Crescent, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Saturday, September 4
Women's Inter Provincial: Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 5pm;
Munster v Connacht, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm;
Sporting Limerick Charity Cup: Nenagh Ormond v U.L. Bohemian, New Ormond Park;
Young Munster v Garryowen, Tom Clifford Park;
Transfield Cup: Old Crescent v St. Mary's, Rosbrien;
St. Senan's v Bruff, Jim Slattery Park;
Cork County Cup: Mallow v Kanturk, Mallow, 2pm;
O'Neill Cup: Kinsale v Bantry Bay, Kinsale, 6pm;
Garryowen Cup: Cashel v Clanwilliam, Cashel, 5pm;
Waterpark v Clonmel, Ballinakill, 5pm;
McElligott Cup Group B: Castleisland v Chorca Dhuibhne, Castleisland, 12.30pm;
McInerney Cup: Fethard v Young Munster, Fethard, 2pm;
St. Senan's v Thomond, Jim Slattery Park;
Junior Friendly: Kilfeacle v Midleton, Kilfeacle, 1pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Ballincollig v Sunday's Well, Tanner Park, 1pm;
Clonakilty v Skibbereen, The Vale, 2pm;
Cobh Pirates v Mallow, Cobh, 1.30pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Clonakilty v Skibbereen, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Sunday, September 5
Girls Under 18 Provincial: Leinster v Ulster, Templeville Road, 1pm;
Munster v Connacht, Templeville Road, 3pm;
Transfield Cup: U.L. Bohemian v Thomond, Annacotty;
Cork County Cup: Bandon v Old Christians, Bandon;
Crosshaven v Muskerry, Crosshaven;
Skibbereen v Clonakilty, Skibbereen;
O'Neill Cup: Fermoy v Charleville, Fermoy;
Mitchelstown v Youghal, Mitchelstown;
Garryowen Cup: Thurles v Galbally, Thurles;
Junior Friendly: Newcastle West v Abbeyfeale, Newcastle West;
Under 18 Friendly: Cashel-Thurles v Nenagh Ormond, Thurles, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Clanwilliam, Derryknockane, 12pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Youghal v Cobh Pirates, Youghal, 12pm;
Under 13 Friendly: Kanturk v Newcastle West, Kanturk, 12pm;
Wednesday, September 8
North Under 20 League Section A: Bruff v Shannon, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm;
Young Munster v Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle, Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm;
Section B: Ennis v Old Crescent, Ennis, 7.30pm;
Garryowen v U.L. Bohemian, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: C.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School, Lansdowne;
