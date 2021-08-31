Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Limerick club rugby fixtures - September 1 to September 8

There is a busy week ahead of Limerick club rugby fixtures

CLUB rugby fixtures for period from Wednesday, September 1 to Wednesday, September 8.

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated  

Wednesday, September 1                                                                           

Under 20 Friendly: Shannon v Old Crescent, Coonagh, 7.30pm; 

Thursday, September 2                                                                             

O'Neill Cup: Ballincollig v Cobh Pirates, Tanner Park, 6.45pm; 

Friday, September 3                                                                                        

Sporting Limerick Charity Cup: Old Crescent v Bruff, Rosbrien, 7.30pm; 

Cork Charity Cup Semi-Finals: Cork Constitution v Cashel, Temple Hill, 8pm; 

Highfield v U.C.C., Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm; 

Cork Charity Shield Final: Dolphin v Sunday's Well, Musgrave Park, 7.15pm; 

Transfield Cup: Richmond v Young Munster, Canal Bank, 7.30pm; 

McInerney Cup: Shannon v Old Crescent, Coonagh, 7.30pm; 

Saturday, September 4                                                                                  

Women's Inter Provincial: Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 5pm; 

Munster v Connacht, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm; 

Sporting Limerick Charity Cup: Nenagh Ormond v U.L. Bohemian, New Ormond Park;      

Young Munster v Garryowen, Tom Clifford Park;        

Transfield Cup: Old Crescent v St. Mary's, Rosbrien;  

St. Senan's v Bruff, Jim Slattery Park;   

Cork County Cup: Mallow v Kanturk, Mallow, 2pm; 

O'Neill Cup: Kinsale v Bantry Bay, Kinsale, 6pm;                                                                   

Garryowen Cup: Cashel v Clanwilliam, Cashel, 5pm; 

Waterpark v Clonmel, Ballinakill, 5pm; 

McElligott Cup Group B: Castleisland v Chorca Dhuibhne, Castleisland, 12.30pm; 

McInerney Cup: Fethard v Young Munster, Fethard, 2pm; 

St. Senan's v Thomond, Jim Slattery Park;        

Junior Friendly: Kilfeacle v Midleton, Kilfeacle, 1pm; 

Under 18 Friendly: Ballincollig v Sunday's Well, Tanner Park, 1pm; 

Clonakilty v Skibbereen, The Vale, 2pm; 

Cobh Pirates v Mallow, Cobh, 1.30pm; 

Under 16 Friendly: Clonakilty v Skibbereen, The Vale, 12.30pm; 

Sunday, September 5

Girls Under 18 Provincial: Leinster v Ulster, Templeville Road, 1pm; 

Munster v Connacht, Templeville Road, 3pm; 

Transfield Cup: U.L. Bohemian v Thomond, Annacotty;        

Cork County Cup: Bandon v Old Christians, Bandon;            

Crosshaven v Muskerry, Crosshaven;   

Skibbereen v Clonakilty, Skibbereen;   

O'Neill Cup: Fermoy v Charleville, Fermoy;   

Mitchelstown v Youghal, Mitchelstown;           

Garryowen Cup: Thurles v Galbally, Thurles;             

Junior Friendly: Newcastle West v Abbeyfeale, Newcastle West;       

Under 18 Friendly: Cashel-Thurles v Nenagh Ormond, Thurles, 11.30am; 

Young Munster v Clanwilliam, Derryknockane, 12pm; 

Under 16 Friendly: Youghal v Cobh Pirates, Youghal, 12pm; 

Under 13 Friendly: Kanturk v Newcastle West, Kanturk, 12pm; 

Wednesday, September 8                                                                             

North Under 20 League Section A: Bruff v Shannon, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm; 

Young Munster v Clanwilliam-Kilfeacle, Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm; 

Section B: Ennis v Old Crescent, Ennis, 7.30pm; 

Garryowen v U.L. Bohemian, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm; 

Schools Under 19 Friendly: C.B.C. v Bandon Grammar School, Lansdowne;      

