Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain reaches fourth Paralympic swimming final

Limerick's Róisín Ní Riain after finishing 3rd place in her Women's SM13 200 metre individual medley heats at the Paralympics on Monday
LIMERICK'S rising star Róisín Ní Riain is through to her fourth swimming final at the Paralympics in Tokyo.
Drombanna teenager Ní Riain came home in third place in her SM13 200m individual medley heat on Monday morning to progress to the final which takes place at 11.42am, live on RTE2 TV.
Afterwards Ní Riain said: “It was okay, an alright swim, I would have liked it to be a bit faster but I got another chance tonight. Hopefully I can do well then.”
The Limerick teenager, a member of Limerick Swimming Club, has already competed in the finals of S13 100m backstroke, the 100m butterfly and the 400m freestyle.
Róisin Ní Riain is a student at Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh.
The talented teenager, who recently completed Transition Year in the all-Irish secondary school, is the youngest member of Team Ireland competing at the Paralympics. She is the eldest in her family and has three younger sisters, including twins.
Ní Riain is coached by John Szaranek.
