Limerick club GAA fixtures for period to September 1

This is a busy period for Limerick club GAA fixtures
LIMERICK GAA fixtures for the period to Wednesday, September 1
COUNTY
Friday, August 27
County Under 19A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Garryspillane nv Naomh Eoin/Cnoc Gaels in Knocklong at 7:00p.m.
County Premier Under 19 Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Adare v Fr. Casey’s in Abbeyfeale at 7:00p.m.
County Under 19B Football Championship Group 4 Round 1
Sarsfields Under 16 v Caherconlish in Paqllasgreen at 6.45p.m.
Saturday, August 28
County Senior Football Championship Group 1
Galtee Gaels v Ballysteen in Claughaun at 6:45p.m.
County Senior Football Championship Group 1
Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Clarina at 6:45p.m.
County Senior Football Championship Group 3
Monaleen v Claughaun in Na Piarsaigh, Caherdavin, at 6:45p.m.
County Senior Football Championship Group 4
Fr. Casey’s v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 6:45p.m.
Sunday, August 29
County Intermediate Football Championship Group 1
Crecora v Dromcollogher Broadford/Kildimo Pallaskenry in Croagh at 6:30p.m.
County Intermediate Football Championship Group 4
Monaleen v St. Senans in Clarina at 6:45p.m.
County Junior A Football Championship Group 1
Banogue v Mungret in Fedamore at 6:45p.m.
County Junior A Football Championship Group 2
Na Piarsaigh v Ballybricken Bohermore in Rathbane at 6:45p.m.
County Junior A Football Championship Group 3
Feenagh/Kilmeedy v South Liberties in Croom at 6:45p.m.
County Junior A Football Championship Group 4
Adare v Camogue Rovers in Kilbreedy at 6:45p.m.
County Under 19 Football Round 1
Galbally v Fr. Casey’s in Galbally at 6:00p.m.
Tuesday, August 31
County Under 19A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Blackrock v Garryspillane in Kilfinane at 7:00p.m.
County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 Round 2
Rathkeale v Mungret/St. Patrick’s in Askeaton at 6:45p.m.
County Under 19 Football Round 1
Sarsfield v Ballybricken in Sarsfield at 7:00p.m.
Galbally v Adare in Galbally at 7:00p.m.
Fr. Casey’s v Mungret in Fr. Casey’s at 7:00p.m.
Rathkeale v Claughaun in Rathkeale at 7:00p.m.
St. Kieran’s v Ballysteen in St. Kieran’s at 7:00p.m.
St. Patrick’s v Newcastle West in St. Patrick’s at 7:00p.m.
Ballylanders v Galtee Gaels in Ballylanders at 7:00p.m.
Kildimo/Pallaskenry Banogue in Kildimo/Pallaskenry at 7:00p.m.
