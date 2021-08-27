Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Top sport psychologist to work with Munster Rugby after much acclaimed Limerick hurling role

Sport psychologist Caroline Currid to work with Munster Rugby after starring Limerick hurling role

Caroline Currid, Limerick hurling performance psychologist

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE is much speculation that leading Performance Psychologist Caroline Currid is to work with Munster Rugby for the season ahead.

The highly sought after performance psychologist has been part of the John Kiely's senior hurling backroom team as Limerick won three of the last four All-Ireland SHC titles.

One of the leading performance psychologists in Irish sporting and corporate circles, it remains unclear if Currid will continue to work with the Limerick hurlers in 2022.

Johann van Graan's Munster are in pre-season mode at present and play away to Exeter Chiefs in a friendly on September 11 ahead of the start of their competitive fixture list on September 25.

Since Limerick ended their 45 year wait for Liam MacCarthy Cup glory in 2018, the role of performance psychologist Currid has received much praise from players and management alike.

Just last Sunday in his All-Ireland final victory speech from the Hogan Stand, Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon paid a special tribute to Currid, when thanking the entire backroom team which numbered 21.

"The one lady amongst all men Caroline Currid, what she done for us the last five years is indescribable. Thank you, Caroline" said Hannon in Croke Park.

John Kiely also lauded Currid for her role in guiding Limerick as champions to successive titles in a post All-Ireland final interview.

"This year we managed to carry the tag much much better, we coped with it much better and that is a great reflection of the work that Caroline has done with the players," said the Limerick hurling manager.

Currid, a native of Sligo, made her name as one of the leading performance coaches across varying spectrums of Irish sport over the last decade. Her roles include varying All-Ireland GAA winning teams (2008 Tyrone footballers, 2010 Tipperary hurlers, 2011 Dublin footballers and Limerick).

She has also previously worked with a number of high profile individuals like former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain Paul O'Connell.

