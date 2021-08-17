Heavyweight clash in 2021/2022 Munster Senior Cup first round draw

THE draw has been made for the 2021/22 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup with 16 teams set to battle it out for the prestigious trophy.

The pick of the first round ties is the meeting of Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A heavyweights Young Munster and Cork Constitution at Tom Clifford Park on the weekend of September 11.

Elsewhere in the opening round, top flight AIL side Garryowen make the trip to UCC, while 1B side Shannon travel to Cashel RFC.

Old Crescent host Kilfeacle also in the opening round, while UL-Bohemian entertain Dolphin and Bruff have home advantage against Clonmel.

Munster Rugby President Seán McCullough and Bank of Ireland Manager for Wilton and Ballincollig, Marcelle McAuliffe, conducted the draw at Musgrave Park on Wednesaday afternoon.

The first-round fixtures will be played on the weekend of September 11th.

The winners of those eight ties will progress to the quarter-finals, which will take place on the weekend of September 18th.

The dates for the semi-finals and final of this year’s Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup will be confirmed at a later date.

Speaking at the draw, Munster Rugby President Seán McCullough said: "We’re delighted to see the return of this year’s Senior Cup and I’m sure all the clubs are excited to get going in this prestigious competition.

"We wish all of our teams the best of luck in the cup and for the season ahead."

Bank of Ireland manager for Wilton and Ballincollig, Marcelle McAuliffe said, "We’re delighted to represent Bank of Ireland during the Munster Senior Challenge Cup draw and we would like to wish all the clubs the best of luck for the season ahead."

Round 1 – Weekend of September 11

Match 1 – Nenagh Ormond RFC v Midleton RFC

Match 2 – UCC RFC v Garryowen FC

Match 3 – Old Crescent RFC v Kilfeacle & District RFC

Match 4 – Young Munster RFC v Cork Constitution FC

Match 5 – UL Bohemian RFC v Dolphin RFC

Match 6 – Bruff RFC v Clonmel RFC

Match 7 – Cashel RFC v Shannon RFC

Match 8 – Sunday’s Well RFC v Highfield RFC

Quarter-Finals – Weekend of September 18

Match 9 – Winner of Match 1 v Winner of Match 7

Match 10 – Winner of Match 6 v Winner of Match 2

Match 11 – Winner of Match 3 v Winner of Match 8

Match 12 – Winner of Match 4 v Winner of Match 5

Semi-Finals

Match 13 – Winner of Match 11 v Winner of Match 12

Match 14 – Winner of Match 10 v Winner of Match 9

Final

Match 15 – Winner of Match 13 v Winner of Match 14