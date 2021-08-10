Tipperary referee confirmed for Limerick and Cork All-Ireland hurling final

THE GAA has confirmed the referee and match officials for the 2021 GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior with Fergal Horgan confirmed as the referee for the senior final.
Horgan from Tipperary will take charge of the final between Limerick and Cork in what will be Fergal’s third Senior Final having previously refereed the 2020 Final between Limerick& Waterford and the 2017 final between Galway & Waterford.
Fergal Horgan who is a member of the Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams club, has also refereed the All-Ireland Minor Final in 2014, and the All Ireland Senior Club final 2017 and 2019.
In this year’s Hurling Championship, Fergal has refereed the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final between Cork & Kilkenny, the Leinster Championship Semi-Final between Kilkenny & Wexford and the round 1 quailifer match Wexford & Clare.
His umpires on the day will be John Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Alan Horgan, Mick Butler, and Sean Bradshaw (All Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).
Wexford’s James Owens will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Sean Stack (Dublin) and the Sideline official will be Liam Gordon (Galway).
