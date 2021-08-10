10/08/2021

Search our Archive

Tipperary referee confirmed for Limerick and Cork All-Ireland hurling final

Tipperary referee confirmed for Limerick and Cork All-Ireland hurling final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE GAA has confirmed the referee and match officials for the 2021 GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior with Fergal Horgan confirmed as the referee for the senior final.

Horgan from Tipperary will take charge of the final between Limerick and Cork in what will be Fergal’s third Senior Final having previously refereed the 2020 Final between Limerick& Waterford and the 2017 final between Galway & Waterford.

Fergal Horgan who is a member of the Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams club, has also refereed the All-Ireland Minor Final in 2014, and the All Ireland Senior Club final 2017 and 2019.

In this year’s Hurling Championship, Fergal has refereed the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final between Cork &amp; Kilkenny, the Leinster Championship Semi-Final between Kilkenny & Wexford and the round 1 quailifer match Wexford & Clare.

His umpires on the day will be John Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Alan Horgan, Mick Butler, and Sean Bradshaw (All Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).

Wexford’s James Owens will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Sean Stack (Dublin) and the Sideline official will be Liam Gordon (Galway).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media