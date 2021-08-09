09/08/2021

Search our Archive

Limerick GAA referee gets All-Ireland hurling final appointment

Limerick GAA referee gets All-Ireland hurling final appointment

Johnny Murphy

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S Johnny Murphy has been appointed to referee the All Ireland U20 Hurling Championship final.

Champions Cork play Galway in the decider in Semple Stadium in Thurles on Tuesday, August 17 at 7.30. 

The Ballylanders man refereed the 2018 All-Ireland minor hurling final between Galway and Kilkenny.

Last month Murphy refereed the Leinster senior hurling championship final between Kilkenny and Dublin in Croke Park. And, he officiated the Leinster SHC semi final between Dublin and Galway.

Now in his fourth year at senior inter-county level, Limerick's Johnny Murphy refereed the All-Ireland SHC quarter final between Galway and Tipperary in November 2020 and a month later was the man in the middle for the Munster U20 final.

Last November's All-Ireland quarter final was his first senior inter-county championship assignment outside of the group stages at provincial level and now he makes more progress up the ladder.

A former Limerick senior footballer, Murphy played in the 2003 and '04 Munster SFC final defeats to Kerry under manager Liam Kearns. He played his club hurling with Glenroe.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media