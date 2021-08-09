Limerick GAA referee gets All-Ireland hurling final appointment

Johnny Murphy
LIMERICK'S Johnny Murphy has been appointed to referee the All Ireland U20 Hurling Championship final.
Champions Cork play Galway in the decider in Semple Stadium in Thurles on Tuesday, August 17 at 7.30.
The Ballylanders man refereed the 2018 All-Ireland minor hurling final between Galway and Kilkenny.
Last month Murphy refereed the Leinster senior hurling championship final between Kilkenny and Dublin in Croke Park. And, he officiated the Leinster SHC semi final between Dublin and Galway.
Now in his fourth year at senior inter-county level, Limerick's Johnny Murphy refereed the All-Ireland SHC quarter final between Galway and Tipperary in November 2020 and a month later was the man in the middle for the Munster U20 final.
Last November's All-Ireland quarter final was his first senior inter-county championship assignment outside of the group stages at provincial level and now he makes more progress up the ladder.
A former Limerick senior footballer, Murphy played in the 2003 and '04 Munster SFC final defeats to Kerry under manager Liam Kearns. He played his club hurling with Glenroe.
