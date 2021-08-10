Limerick GAA confirm jersey selection for All-Ireland hurling final

Cian Lynch pictured in the commemorative in the league game v Tipperary. PIC: Sportsfile
LIMERICK GAA officials have confirmed that John Kiely's hurlers will wear their traditional green jersey in the All-Ireland SHC final.
Back in March, Limerick released a commemorative hooped jersey to mark the centenary of their 1921 All-Ireland win, the first winning team to be presented with the famed Liam MacCarthy Cup.
The green and white striped jersey is a replica of the one worn by the 1921 side, but with an image of the All-Ireland trophy printed on the sleeve.
Limerick wore the jersey in the opening round of the Allianz League against Tipperary.
The Shannonsiders have now marked the 1921 centenary by reaching the final once more. However, they won't be wearing the commemorative hooped jersey when they play Cork in Croke Park on August 22.
Limerick's 1921 All-Ireland SHC winning captain Bob McConkey with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
