Cycling Ireland's Road series continues in Limerick this weekend

This weekend sees round two of the Cycling Ireland National Road Series take to the roads with a bumper four-day stage race. The event is back in South Limerick in the picturesque rolling terrain on multiple courses around the town of Newcastle West.

Round one took place on the challenging route around the village of Knockaderry but this outing will see the riders compete in the spectacular Visit Newcastle West Four Day Stage race. The hillside village is fast becoming the home of Irish cycling as local club NCW Wheelers has already played host to last year’s National Championships and the first round of the 2021 National Road Series.

Organiser Liam Collins believes the Visit Newcastle West event, which has a total prize fund of €3,500, will be a race for all riders to shine.

“We’re all looking forward to hosting the elite of Irish cycling here in South Limerick over the August Bank Holiday. I would like to thank gardai and Limerick City and County Council for their support – we wouldn’t be able to put this event on without them.

“It is a varied route with flat, hilly and rolling stages – the four days will offer something for everybody. Opportunities abound to compete for the different classifications with specific competitions for the sprinters and the climbers.

“We look forward to see everyone on the Start line on Friday and there is guaranteed to be great racing,” Liam said.

The August Bank Holiday festival of cycling begins on Friday with an 8.8km prologue around the village. The high-speed course features four highspeed left turns which will bring riders from the start in Knockaderry and back. It is not without it’s challenges with a climb back up to the finish.

Stage Two on Sunday will be one for the climbers as it traverses a hilly and demanding course racing on a 26km loop which will come through the village of Kilmeedy. There is rolling terrain for Monday’s Stage Three also with a 17.4km loop around Knockaderry with Kilcolman Peak surely a scene for the climbers to take advantage of the terrain.

Sunday August 1st 2021

Race Headquarters: Village Hall, Knockaderry Co. Limerick EIRCODE: V42 XR79

A+/A1/A2: Assembly: 9.55am. Start 10.00am. Race Distance 156km. (6 * 26km laps) Intermediate Sprint @ Finish Line on laps 1,2,3,4&5. KOM @ 13KM. Laps 1,2,3,4,5&6.

A3/J: Assembly: 10:00am. Start 10.05am. Race Distance 130km. (5 * 26km laps) Intermediate Sprint @ Finish Line on laps 1,2,3&4. KOM @ 13KM. Laps 1,2,3,4,&5.

Ladies: Assembly: 10.05am. Start 10.10am. Race Distance 104km. (4 * 26km laps) Intermediate Sprint @ Finish Line on laps 1,2&3. 5 QOM @ 13KM. Laps 1,2,3 & 4.

Monday August 2nd 2021

Race Headquarters: Village Hall, Knockaderry Co. Limerick EIRCODE: V42 XR79

Ladies: Assembly: 8.25am. Start 08.30am. Race Distance 96km. (8 * 12km laps) Intermediate Sprint @ 7.5km on laps 1,2&3. QOM @ 500M laps 6,7&8

A3/J: Assembly: 11:55am. Start 12.00pm. Race Distance 102km. (6 * 17km laps) Intermediate Sprint @ Finish Line on lap 1. KOM @ 16KM. Laps 1,2,3,4,5&6.

A+/A1/A2: Assembly: 12.15pm. Start 12.20pm. Race Distance 153km. (9 * 17km laps) Intermediate Sprint @ Finish Line on lap 1. KOM @ 16KM. Laps 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8&9

Strava Maps for each stage are available on the event website: www.ncwwheelers.com