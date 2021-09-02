Limerick's Shane O'Neill departs as Galway hurling manager after two year spell

LIMERICK native Shane O'Neill has confirmed that he will not be seeking to extend his term as Galway senior hurling manager.

O'Neill was appointed Galway manager for a two year term in November 2019.

His stay with Galway was dominated by the Covid pandemic.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the Galway County Board and the Hurling Committee for their unwavering support throughout my tenure," O’Neill said in a statement released by Galway GAA.

"I am extremely grateful to them for their most professional and proactive approach to all matters related to the Galway Senior Hurling Team. I wish to acknowledge and commend the efforts of each and every one of the members of the backroom team. You are too numerous to mention but I must especially thank our management team of John Fitzgerald, Lukasz Kirszenstein, Fergal Healy, David Forde and Colm Callanan," outlined the Limerick native.

"I would like to thank the players for their hard work and dedication. It was a special privilege to be involved with some of the greats of the game. I wish them every success in the future," said O'Neill.

In championship hurling, his Galway side played six games and won two. In 2020 his side beat Wexford and Tipperary but lost a Leinster final to Kilkenny and the All-Ireland semi final to Limerick. In 2021, Galway lost to both Dublin and Waterford.

In league hurling, Galway did share the 2021 Allianz League title with Kilkenny after four wins from five outings - including a 0-26 to 1-17 win over Limerick this May.

As a player, O'Neill played senior hurling with Limerick under Tom Ryan and Eamon Cregan between 1995-2000. He played nine times in the championship. In the green and white he won a Munster SHC and a league title.

As a player with Na Piarsaigh, he won county championships at junior, intermediate and senior with the Light Blues.

O’Neill was appointed to the role in March 2014, replacing Sean Stack who stepped down after an All Ireland club SHC semi final loss to Portumna. He departed as Na Piarsaigh manager in March 2018 after their replay loss to Cuala in the All-Ireland club SHC final. In four years as manager O’Neill guided Na Piarsaigh to Limerick’s first ever All Ireland club SHC title, two Munster crowns and two Limerick SHC wins.

It was his Na Piarsaigh role that brought him to the attention of Galway.

O'Neill had former Limerick U21 hurling manager John Fitzgerald as his hurling coach in Galway.

Fitzgerald was Limerick U21 hurling manager in 2012 and had previous management experience in the Limerick SHC with Adare and Murroe-Boher.

In recent years he has worked extensively with Nenagh guiding them to Tipperary SHC final appearances in 2013, 2015 and 2018. Fellow Tipperary side Silvermines and Clonlara in the Clare SHC are also in his coaching CV.