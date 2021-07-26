Limerick minor hurling team revealed for Munster semi final against Cork

Limerick captain Cian Scully
THE Limerick team has been revealed for Tuesday's Munster minor hurling championship semi final.
The Limerick U17s play Cork in the provincial semi final in Thurles at 7.30 this July 27 - the game will be streamed live by TG4.
Seven of Tuesday's starting team won Munster MHC honours in 2020. Indeed five remain in situ in the starting line-up from the delayed 2020 All-Ireland semi final loss to Galway earlier this month - Tomas Lynch, Joe Fitzgerald, Vince Harrington, Cian Scully and Shane O'Brien. Two more Liam Denney and Con Hayes were also involved in the 2020 panel.
Tuesday's team to face Cork will be captained from centre back by Cian Scully with vice captain Joseph Fitzgerald.
Limerick and Cork are battling for a place in the Monday August 9 Munster final against Tipperary or Waterford.
Limerick are managed by Mungret's Kevin O'Hagan with coach Ger Barry (Killeedy) and coach-selectors Liam Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown), Mark Keane (South Liberties) and Liam Hammersley (Cappamore). The S&C coach is Darragh Droog (Mungret St Pauls) with goalkeeper coach Aaron Murphy (Hospital-Herbertstown).
LIMERICK: Tomas Lynch (Doon); Joe Fitzgerald (Monaleen), Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), William Dore (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); David Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Mikey Fitzgibbon (Cappamore); Cian O'Carroll (Croagh-Kilfinny), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe); Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock), Killian Ahern (Blackrock), Paddy Kennedy (Garryspillane); Mark Riordan (Castletown-Ballyagran), Harry Fox (Hospital-Herbertstown), Con Hayes (Newcastle West). Subs: Killian Quaid (Murroe-Boher), John Whelan (Newcastle West), Mikey Gavin (Ballybrown), Kevin Maher (Doon), Rian O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Gavin Rowsome (Ahane), Pierce Connery (Kilmallock), Euan Sheridan (Murroe-Boher), Wayne Kearns (Na Piarsaigh).
