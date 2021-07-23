Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

ADARE MANOR

RESULTS: Ladies Open Team of 3 Competition 18 hole S/f on 15/07/2021. Kindly sponsored by Garvey’s Foodstore, Adare (photos attached of Gérard Walsh, Manager of Garveys Food store Adare and Lady Captain of Adare Manor Golf Club, Margaret Philips); 1st Mary Keane (23), Bobbie Penn (28), Kay Hanley (31) - 85 pts; 2nd Mary O’Brien (27), Paula Masterson (29), Maria O’Doherty (33) - 82 pts.

OPEN DAYS: Adare Manor Golf Club- 2nd August. Eileen Gleeson Open Day 18 hole S/f.

BALLYBUNION

MEN'S COMPETITIONS: Killarney Exchange Day, July 11; 1st Kieran Culhane (10) & Billy McSweeney (15) 50pts; 2nd Kieran Lynch (13) & James McAuliffe (10) 47pts; 3rd John Haugh (9) & Michael Jones (20) 46pts;

FIXTURES: Saturday 31st July - Presidents Prize Mr Gerard Walsh Day 1- Old Course; Sunday 1st August – Presidents Prize Mr Gerard Walsh Day 2 – Old Course.

LADIES COMPETITIONS: Ladies Competition – 13th July – Old Course; 1st Anne Marie Healy (24) 37pts (bk 9 – 18pts); 2nd Louise Lane (48) 37pts; 3rd Mary O’Donoghue (16) 36pts;

Lady Presidents Prize: Mrs Katherine Tangney – 17th July – Old Course); 1 Catriona Corrigan (13) 37 pts; 2 Jennifer Tangney (37) 35 pts; Best Gross Mary Sheehy (3) 30 gross pts; 3rd Siobhan Walsh (23) 34 pts (b9-18); 4th Marie Reen (26) 34 pts (b9-17); 5th Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 34 pts (b9-16); Lady Presidents Prize 9 Hole: Competition Mrs Katherine Tangney – 17th July – Old Course)

1st Eileen Daly (24) 21 pts; 2nd Caroline Griffin (30) 19 pts (bk6-17pts); Longest Drive on 4th hole; Tess Noonan ((18); Nearest Pin on 6th hole

Maura Hanrahan (22).

FIXTURES Tuesday 25th July: Ladies competition – Old Course; Sunday 1st August – Ladies Voucher competition – Cashen Course.

SENIOR MEN'S: Competitions: Seniors Competition - 15th July – Cashen Course; 1st Jerry Galvin; 2nd Brendan O'Neill; 3rd Sean Corcoran; 4th Pat Costello; 5th Rory Flannery;

BALLYKISTEEN



SENIORS: The 5 teams that qualify for the final of the Kelly Kennedy Claret Jug took place on Tuesday 13th July. Congrats to the winning team of Larry Keane, Sean Kennedy, Michael Fowler and Bernard Hogan with a score of 115pts. Thanks to Larry Kelly and Bernard Kennedy for their generous sponsorship.

Senior Scramble Tuesday, July 13: 1st Pat Irwin, Michael Barry, Larry Kelly, Seano Ryan; 2nd, Bob Heuston, Garrett Barry, John Higgins; 3rd William Ryan, Peter Ryan, Bernard Kennedy, William O' Brien.

MIXED SCRAMBLE: Our first mixed Scramble took place last Friday evening where the team of Vivienne Dee, Ann Buckley, Mike Lynch and Michael Greensmyth took the spoils. Our next Scramble will take on Friday July 31st.

Inter Club: Our Cashman recorded their second win in the campaign when they defeated Nenagh last Saturday 17th July.

Captain's Prize: Our Captain Mike Lynch will host his Captain's Prize this Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th July. Members are advised to book early as we expect the time sheet to be fully booked.

Congrats: We would like to say well done to our Junior Member Conor Martin on playing at Centre Forward on the Tipperary Minor team that defeated Kerry in the Munster Championship. We wish Conor and all his team mates the best for their next game against Waterford in the semi Final.

Club Fundraiser: The winner of our "Put for Par" Fundraiser Draw held on Sunday 18th July was Paddy Kelly. Next draw is on August 1st.

BALLYNEETY



MEN: Open Singles 15/07/2021; 1st David Mulligan 43 points; 2nd George Clancy 43 points; 3rd Gary Leslie 42 points; 4th Michael J O'Brien 42 points.

TJ Walsh Cup Results: 1st Kevin Curtin 43 points; 2nd Tom O'Rourke 42 points; 3rd Mark O'Reilly 42 points; 4th Anthony Ryan 41 points.

LADIES SINGLES: Sponsored by Gillian Stack & Angelia O'Connell; 1st Aideen Mulcahy 47 points; 2nd Marie Neville 47 points; 3rd Joe Heffernan 42 points.

FundRaiser 50/50 split the pot: Minie O'Brien wins €133. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00 to enter.

SENIORS: July Medal: 1st John Cooney 42 points; 2nd John O'Regan 41 points B/9; Joe McAuthor 41 points; 4th Ray Daly 41 points; 5th Alan Enright 38 points.

JUNIORS: 1st Tadgh Smyth 37 points; 2nd Ralf Fitzgerald 34 points; 3rd Donal McSweeney 32 points; 4th Darragh Doherty 29 points; 5th Ronan Fogarty 28 points

DROMOLAND

PRESIDENT'S PRIZE: Mr Con Woods President’s Prize: 1st Stephen Bergin 63; 2nd Nicki Duggan 61; 3rd Cian Connellan 60 Best Gross, Killian Howard 36; 4th Richard Woods 60; 5th Jason O’Leary 60; 6th Shane Mowat 59; 7th Patrick Marnane 59; 8th Brian Arthur 58; 9th Philip Aldritt 57; Student Winner Conor McCarthy 61; Junior Winner Dylan O’Brien 42; 1st Nine Maurice Lynch 22; 2nd Nine; Dave Browne 25; Past President; Con Ryan 40; Guest Liam Barry; 78; 18 + Tony Kelly 40.

Presidents Prize to the Ladies Club: 1st Joan Ryan 75 nett; 2nd Deirdre Cooney 75 nett; Gross Mairead Toomey; 3rd Corina Doyle 76 nett; 4th Tina Devitt 77 nett; Front 9 Patricia Moroney 36 nett; Back 9 Mary Arthur 36 nett; 9 Hole Anne Fahy.

9 hole Results: 12th – 16th July: 1st Gary Ryan 23 pts; 2nd Ronan McCarthy 23 pts; 3rd Conor Ryan 21 pts

OPEN SINGLES: Friday Open Singles: 16th July: 1st Lee Brack 42 pts; 2nd Gary Fitzgibbon 41 pts; 3rd Tom O’Brien 40 pts; Gross Jason O’Leary 38 pts

JUNIORS: Junior Competition: 13th July: Boys White Tees Harry McEnery 39pts; Black Tees Conor Clancy 38 pts

Junior Competition 15th July: Boys White Tees Daragh Moylan 43 pts. Black Tees Conor Clancy 47 pts; Girls Eabha Brennan 37pts

Ladies Competition: 9 Hole 14th July: 1st Carola Wixted 24 pts.

LIMERICK

Competition: July Medal: Dates: 10th & 13th July; Sponsor: Raheen Pharmacy; 1st Fiona McGann (9) 72; 2nd Aisling O’Sullivan (32) 73; Best Gross Emily Walsh (4) 82 gross; 3rd Mary Begley (26) 74 (b 9); 4th Sue Hannon (25) 74; 5th Fiona Collins (36) 76; 9 Hole Competition

1st Ann Sinnott (27) 20pts; 2nd Ann O’Shaughnessy (16) 18pts.

NEWCASTLE WEST

Open Singles: 15/07/2021; Results; 1st: Pat Sheahan (RTK), (36), 41pts; 2nd: John Lynch (34), 40pts; Best Gross: Bryan Dore (6), 33pts.; 3rd: Richard Naughton (16), 40pts; 4th: Jason O’Mahoney (17), 40pts.

President’s Prize: Mr Denis O’Sullivan, 17th/18th July; 1st: Eoin Whelan (22) 65; 2nd: David Murphy (19), 65; Best Gross: Chris Madigan, 75; 3rd: Jason O’Mahony, 66; 4th: Padraig Fitzmaurice, 67; 5th: Oliver Ryan, 67; 6th: Mike Daly, 68. Category A: David O’Donoghue, 71; Category B: Ger Lacey, 68; Category C: Kevin Condon, 71. Past President’s Prize: Patrick Neville, 69. Seniors: 1st: Timmy Roche; 2nd: Maurice Fitzgerald; Ladies 1st: Mary McGill; 2nd: Ann McCoy

Junior Singles: Junior Captain, Ethan O’Reilly; Junior Scramble: Callum Madigan, Cillian Greaney, Ben Gleeson, Michael Meskell. Visitors Prize; Declan O’Keefe.

Seniors Golf: Results for Monday, July 19: 1st John A Culhane & Dave Madigan; 2nd John McGrath & Geoffrey Fitzgerald. Presidents Prize to the seniors: 1st Timmy Roche; 2nd Maurice Fitzgerald. Next week: 2 Ball Scramble - arrange your own partners and book through the Pro Shop. Competition entry fee can also be paid in the Pro Shop.