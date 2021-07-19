Search our Archive

19/07/2021

32-man Limerick minor hurling panel confirmed ahead of Munster Championship

32-man Limerick minor hurling panel confirmed ahead of Munster Championship

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK have confirmed a 32-man panel for the 2021 Munster minor hurling championship.

Limerick play Cork in the Munster MHC semi final on Tuesday July 27 in Thurles at 7.30.

Limerick are the defending champions and face a Cork side who defeated Clare in the quarter final

LIMERICK: Mark Field, Joe Fitzgerald, Darragh Langan (all Monaleen); Pierce Connery and Shane O'Brien (both Kilmallock); Ewan Dillon and Ryan O'Neill (both Effin); David Fitzgerald and Ciaran McMahon (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Cian Scully and William Dore (both Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Vince Harrington and Wayne Kearns (both Na Piarsaigh); Con Hayes and John Whelan (both Newcastle West); Killian Quaid and Euan Sheridan (both Murroe-Boher); Tomas Lynch and Kevin Maher (both Doon); Killian Ahern Killian (Blackrock), JJ Condon (Knockaderry), James Connolly (Staker Wallace), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe), Mike Fitzgibbon (Cappamore), Harry Fox (Hospital-Herbertstown), Mikey Gavin (Ballybrown), Paddy Kennedy (Garryspillane), Rian O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Cian O'Carroll (Croagh-Kilfinny), Michael O'Riordan (Bruff), Mark Riordan (Castletown-Ballyagran), Gavin Rowsome (Ahane).

