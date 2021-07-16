Limerick team shows two changes for All-Ireland Ladies Football tie with Derry girls

Limerick's Amy Ryan
LIMERICK make two changes for round two of the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship.
This Sunday (2pm), the Donal Ryan managed Limerick play Derry in Kinnegad. Limerick lost to Wicklow in round one, while Derry beat Antrim.
Into the Limerick team come Shauna Ryan and Aine Cunningham - replacing Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh and Louise Ryan. There are also a number of positional switches in a starting line-up.
After Sunday, Limerick will have remaining group games against Antrim and Carlow in their bid to reach the All-Ireland semi final.
Sunday's game from Westmeath will be available to watch online via the TG4 portal - click here
LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessey (Old Mill); Megan Buckley (Murroe-Boher), Maedbh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon); Yvonne Lee (Monagea), Niamh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes), Shauna Ryan (Murroe-Boher); Amy Ryan (Oola), Andrea O'Sullivan (Ballylanders), Lauren Ryan (Adare); Nicole Bennett (Murroe-Boher), Aine Cunningham (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes). Subs: Sarah O'Connor (Athea), Louise Ryan (St Brigids), Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor), Leah Coughlan (Oola), Charlotte Walsh (Murroe-Boher), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Roisin O'Malley (Murroe-Boher), Aine Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Rachel Greaney (Athea), Grace Lee (Monagea), Rachel O'Dell (Monaleen), Roisin O'Carroll (Knockainey), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Amy Hanrahan (Gerald Griffins), Iris Kennelly (Old Mill).
More News
Rachael Conway and Padraig Fogarty at Tullig Wood on the Limerick Greenway, which opened to the public earlier this month | PICTURE: Sean Curtin
There were multiple deaths of residents at St Michael's Nursing Home following an outbreak of Covid-19 earlier this year
Ken O’Connell, of the Kilkee Jet Ski Club, hands over a cheque to Rose McCarthy, Animal Magic, for the care of Romeo the swan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.