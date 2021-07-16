Limerick team shows two changes for All-Ireland Ladies Football tie with Derry girls

Limerick team shows two changes for All-Ireland Ladies Football tie with Derry girls

Limerick's Amy Ryan

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK make two changes for round two of the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship.

This Sunday (2pm), the Donal Ryan managed Limerick play Derry in Kinnegad. Limerick lost to Wicklow in round one, while Derry beat Antrim.

Into the Limerick team come Shauna Ryan and Aine Cunningham - replacing Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh and Louise Ryan. There are also a number of positional switches in a starting line-up.

After Sunday, Limerick will have remaining group games against Antrim and Carlow in their bid to reach the All-Ireland semi final.

Sunday's game from Westmeath will be available to watch online via the TG4 portal - click here

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessey (Old Mill); Megan Buckley (Murroe-Boher), Maedbh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon); Yvonne Lee (Monagea), Niamh McCarthy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes), Shauna Ryan (Murroe-Boher); Amy Ryan (Oola), Andrea O'Sullivan (Ballylanders), Lauren Ryan (Adare); Nicole Bennett (Murroe-Boher), Aine Cunningham (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes). Subs: Sarah O'Connor (Athea), Louise Ryan (St Brigids), Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh (Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor), Leah Coughlan (Oola), Charlotte Walsh (Murroe-Boher), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Roisin O'Malley (Murroe-Boher), Aine Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Rachel Greaney (Athea), Grace Lee (Monagea), Rachel O'Dell (Monaleen), Roisin O'Carroll (Knockainey), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Amy Hanrahan (Gerald Griffins), Iris Kennelly (Old Mill).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie